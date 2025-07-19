Optional LGBTQ suicide prevention lifeline service ends

July 19 (UPI) -- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ceased its optional service for LGBTQ callers on Thursday after the Trump administration in June ordered it to end.

Callers can dial 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which became active three years ago, but there is no option for LGBTQ callers, many of whom are young.

"This is a tragic moment," said Mark Henson, vice president of government affairs and advocacy for The Trevor Project.

"Many LGBTQ youth who use these services didn't know they existed until they called 988 and found out there is someone on the other end of the line that knows what they've gone through and cares deeply for them," Henson said.

The non-profit Trevor Project has operated the specialized LGBTQ suicide lifeline since 2022, but the "press 3 option" for LGBTQ callers no longer is available.

Although the option is gone, LGBTQ callers will be helped, but they won't be directed to those who might specialize in assisting those who identify as LGBTQ.

"Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, mental health crises or any other kind of emotional distress," officials for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said.

SAMHSA is the federal agency tasked with managing the 988 suicide lifeline after President Donald Trump signed enabling legislation during his first term in office.

Congress had allocated $33 million for the LGBTQ lifeline for 2025, but those funds have been spent, according to SAMHSA.

Instead of seeking more funds, the Trump administration ended the option.