Salmonella outbreak prompts public health officials to recall beans

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasissued a recall for frozen beans.

July 17 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a salmonella outbreak in several states linked to recalled frozen sprouted beans.

"If you have any of these recalled products in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the CDC said in a statement. Health officials also warned people not to eat, sell or serve the affected beans.

As of Wednesday, 11 people had been infected. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states and date back to products from October 2024. Four people have been hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported, the CDC said.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC release said. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella."

The Chetak LLC Group recalled Deep Sprouted (Moth) 16 oz. and Deep Sprouted Moong 16 oz. varieties of the beans.

The CDC said it can take up to four weeks to determine if a person becomes sick as part of the outbreak.

The median age of the people sickened in this outbreak is 43, 55% of whom are men and 45% of whom are women.

