Trending
Health News
July 17, 2025 / 6:13 PM

Salmonella outbreak prompts public health officials to recall beans

By Mark Moran
Share with X
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (headquarters pictured in Atlanta in February) hasissued a recall for frozen beans. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (headquarters pictured in Atlanta in February) hasissued a recall for frozen beans. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a salmonella outbreak in several states linked to recalled frozen sprouted beans.

"If you have any of these recalled products in your home, throw them out or return them to the store," the CDC said in a statement. Health officials also warned people not to eat, sell or serve the affected beans.

As of Wednesday, 11 people had been infected. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states and date back to products from October 2024. Four people have been hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported, the CDC said.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC release said. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella."

The Chetak LLC Group recalled Deep Sprouted (Moth) 16 oz. and Deep Sprouted Moong 16 oz. varieties of the beans.

The CDC said it can take up to four weeks to determine if a person becomes sick as part of the outbreak.

The median age of the people sickened in this outbreak is 43, 55% of whom are men and 45% of whom are women.

This week in Washington

President Donald Trump stands with family members of fentanyl victims as he speaks before signing the Halt Fentanyl Act during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. The bill permanently places fentanyl-related substances into Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

FDA approves Juul e-cigarette and cartridge sales
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves Juul e-cigarette and cartridge sales
July 17 (UPI) -- Officials with the Food and Drug Administration have approved the continued sales of tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes and refill cartridges by Juul Labs.
Insomniacs with inflammation prone to depression, researchers say
Health News // 3 hours ago
Insomniacs with inflammation prone to depression, researchers say
July 17 (UPI) -- Insomniacs have a much higher risk for depression if they have chronic inflammation, particularly seniors, a new sleep laboratory experiment has shown.
Few babies getting RSV antibody shot, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Few babies getting RSV antibody shot, study says
July 17 (UPI)-- A new antibody shot that protects babies against RSV infection could be struggling to gain traction, Philadelphia researchers report in the journal Pediatrics
FDA to end dozens of 'obsolete' rules for U.S. food items
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA to end dozens of 'obsolete' rules for U.S. food items
July 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is nixing a whole slew of "obsolete" U.S. food standards that Trump administration officials say also include "unnecessary" ones.
Doctors overlook common cause of high blood pressure, guidelines say
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors overlook common cause of high blood pressure, guidelines say
July 16 (UPI) -- Doctors are regularly overlooking a common hormone-driven cause of high blood pressure -- primary aldosteronism -- researchers warn in a new journal article..
YoCrunch yogurt recalled after plastic pieces in packaging found
Health News // 1 day ago
YoCrunch yogurt recalled after plastic pieces in packaging found
July 16 (UPI) -- YoCrunch yogurt products are being pulled from store shelves nationwide due to a safety concern -- plastic in the dome -- its manufacturer announced Monday.
Study: No link between vaccine aluminum, health problems
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: No link between vaccine aluminum, health problems
July 14 (UPI) -- A new study of more than 1.2 million people found no link between aluminum in childhood vaccines and long-term health problems, including autism and asthma.
Vaping better at helping smokers quit, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Vaping better at helping smokers quit, study finds
July 14 (UPI) -- Vaping might be more effective than traditional nicotine replacement therapies in helping people quit smoking, a new study performed in Australia says.
GLP-1 drugs increase risk of acid reflux, GERD, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
GLP-1 drugs increase risk of acid reflux, GERD, study finds
July 14 (UPI) -- People who use GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic are more likely to suffer from severe acid reflux, or GERD, a new Canadian study reported Tuesday.
FDA adds new blue food dye from gardenia fruit
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA adds new blue food dye from gardenia fruit
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of a new blue color additive from the gardenia fruit the fourth coloring from natural sources added in the last two months.

Trending Stories

FDA to end dozens of 'obsolete' rules for U.S. food items
FDA to end dozens of 'obsolete' rules for U.S. food items
Doctors overlook common cause of high blood pressure, guidelines say
Doctors overlook common cause of high blood pressure, guidelines say
GLP-1 drugs increase risk of acid reflux, GERD, study finds
GLP-1 drugs increase risk of acid reflux, GERD, study finds
YoCrunch yogurt recalled after plastic pieces in packaging found
YoCrunch yogurt recalled after plastic pieces in packaging found
Insomniacs with inflammation prone to depression, researchers say
Insomniacs with inflammation prone to depression, researchers say

Follow Us