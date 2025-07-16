YoCrunch yogurt recalled after plastic pieces in packaging found

All flavors and sizes of YoCrunch with expiration dates from early July through early September have been recalled. Photo courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration/HealthDay

July 16 (UPI) -- YoCrunch yogurt products are being pulled from store shelves nationwide due to a safety concern, its manufacturer announced Monday.

Danone U.S., the maker of YoCrunch, said small, sharp pieces of plastic may be inside the dome toppers of some products, CNN reported.

The plastic could cause choking or injury if eaten. The yogurt itself is not affected.

The company is recalling all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch with expiration dates from early July through early September.

There have been reports that transparent plastic pieces were found in the dome, which holds toppings such as cookie bits or candy, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The company is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch products so many people enjoy," Danone said in a statement.

"Danone U.S., the makers of YoCrunch, takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety," the company added.

People who have the affected YoCrunch products should not eat them. Instead, call the 877-344-4886 for refund information.

More information

Read the full recall notice at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

