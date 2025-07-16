FDA to end dozens of 'obsolete' rules for U.S. food items

July 16 (UPI) -- The federal government says its ending a whole slew of "obsolete" U.S. food standards that Trump administration officials say also include "unnecessary" ones.

"I'm eliminating outdated food regulations that no longer serve the interests of American families," stated U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it's revoking, or proposing to revoke, 52 federal standards for scores of food products in items such as canned fruit, vegetables, dairy, baked goods and macaroni products.

It will also apply to areas of food safety, packaging, manufacturing and production practices and nutrition information, labeling and claims on American-made products.

A proposal targets 23 types of product -- bakery, noodle and macaroni products, canned fruit juices, fish and shellfish along with flavoring and food dressings.

Kennedy said his new U.S. food policy changes marked a "crucial step in my drive to cut through bureaucratic red tape, increase transparency and remove regulations that have outlived their purpose."

In March he had ordered the FDA to revise its rule allowing food companies to "self-affirm" the safety of its own ingredients.

FDA officials say Wednesday's unveiling is the first round of results in the ongoing review of its portfolio of over 250 "Standards on Identity," with a goal to "make sure they are useful, relevant and serve consumers."

"Antiquated food standards are no longer serving to protect consumers. It is common sense to revoke them and move to a more judicious use of food standards and agency resources," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

The Food and Drug Administration now contends that additional consumer protections mixed with advances in food science, production and agricultural practices have made it "unnecessary" to keep many of the older "recipe standards."

A direct rule, which came with a proposed companion in case of a legal challenge, ends federal guidance and standards on 11 types of canned fruits and vegetables the FDA claimed is "no longer sold in U.S. grocery stores."

It included seven rules for artificially-sweetened fruits with saccharin or sodium saccharin.

The other proposed revocation of standards looks at 18 dairy product types to included certain milk and cream items, frozen desserts, cheese and cheese-related products.

"The removal of these standards is in alignment with broader efforts to ensure that HHS is directing resources to where they're most needed," which federal officials say is in "delivering better outcomes for the American people."

For example, an FDA analysis concluded that "little to no market" existed for dairy products like Goat's milk ice cream, acidified milk and acidified sour cream. It also included a plethora of cheese lines: Caciocavallo siliciano, Low sodium cheddar, Low sodium colby, Cook cheese, koch kaese, Gammelost, High-moisture jack, Nuworld, Samsoe, Mellorine and Sap sago cheese.

In 1939, the U.S. government created food standards for a multitude of consumer and public health-related reasons part of massive social changes that took place under the administration of then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Kennedy's FDA under HHS argued that "many" of the "outdated and unnecessary" federal standards predate later requirements on American consumer protections on public issues such as ingredient safety and labeling.

"Because few products covered by these food standards are currently marketed, revoking these 13 food standards would affect few small businesses," according to government officials.

The agency claimed that with these changes, small businesses as a result may see "benefits of additional flexibility in product development."