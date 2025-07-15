Trending
July 15, 2025 / 4:01 PM

GLP-1 drugs increase risk of acid reflux, GERD, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People with type 2 diabetes were more likely to suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease if they were prescribed a GLP-1 drug compared to those taking sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, researchers reported Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Photo by Robystarm/Pixabay
July 14 (UPI) -- Folks using GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic are more likely to suffer from severe acid reflux, a new study says.

People with type 2 diabetes were more likely to suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) if they were prescribed a GLP-1 drug compared to those taking sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, researchers reported Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

"We estimated that most GLP-1 [drugs] increased risk for GERD," concluded the research team led by Laurent Azoulay, an associate professor with the Jewish General Hospital's Center for Clinical Epidemiology in Montreal, Canada.

The risk for serious GERD-related complications was higher among smokers, people with obesity and folks with existing stomach problems, researchers said.

"Although our findings need to be corroborated in other studies, clinicians and patients should be aware of a possible adverse effect of GLP-1 [drugs] on GERD," researchers noted.

For the study, researchers tracked more than 24,700 type 2 diabetics newly prescribed GLP-1 drugs, comparing their health to that of more than 89,000 who were prescribed SGLT-2 inhibitors.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control insulin and blood sugar levels, decreases appetite and slows digestion of food.

Because the drugs slow the rate at which food passes through the stomach, researchers thought they might increase the risk of acid reflux.

GERD occurs when acid reflux happens repeatedly over time, the Mayo Clinic says. If it continues, GERD can cause scarring and narrowing of the esophagus and increase a person's risk of esophageal cancer.

Results show that people taking GLP-1 drugs were 27% more likely to develop GERD and 55% more likely to have GERD complications, when compared to people taking SGLT-2 inhibitors.

More than 90% of GERD complications involved Barrett esophagus, in which acid damage changes the tissue lining of the esophagus and increases cancer risk, researchers noted.

"We also found that the risk for GERD was higher with long-acting GLP-1 (drug) use," researchers wrote.

However, they noted that these findings need to be verified by studies involving other groups, including those taking GLP-1 drugs for obesity.

"There is limited evidence on the risk for GERD among patients with obesity who do not have type 2 diabetes," researchers wrote. "Use of GLP-1 [drugs] is rapidly expanding in this population, highlighting an important area for future research."

The Mayo Clinic has more on GERD.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Vaping better at helping smokers quit, study finds
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Vaping better at helping smokers quit, study finds
July 14 (UPI) -- Vaping might be more effective than traditional nicotine replacement therapies in helping people quit smoking, a new study performed in Australia says.
FDA adds new blue food dye from gardenia fruit
Health News // 21 hours ago
FDA adds new blue food dye from gardenia fruit
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of a new blue color additive from the gardenia fruit the fourth coloring from natural sources added in the last two months.
Health officials see nicotine poisoning spike in young kids
Health News // 23 hours ago
Health officials see nicotine poisoning spike in young kids
July 14 (UPI) -- Health experts say in recent years the number of kids taken ill after ingesting nicotine products has surged.
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
July 14 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the United States, with the biggest increases in parts of the South, Southeast and West Coast.
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
July 14 (UPI) -- Cancer deaths linked to obesity more than tripled in the United States during the past two decades, a new study says.
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
July 14 (UPI) -- Sugar and artificial sweeteners might increase the risk of early puberty in children, a new study says.
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
July 11 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures, nerve pain and restless leg syndrome might be linked with increased risk of dementia, a new study says.
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Health News // 4 days ago
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
July 11 (UPI) -- A labeling mistake has led to a nationwide recall of four different types of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwich cartons, federal health officials said.
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
July 10 (UPI) -- The federal government's investigation into a recall of Salmonella-contaminated brown cage-free and certified-organic eggs has ended, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
Health News // 4 days ago
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
July 10 (UPI) -- Whether identifying as Republicans or Democrats, about 70% of adults surveyed say health insurers exert too much influence over health policy, according to the Pew Research Center.

