Vaping better at helping smokers quit, study finds

July 14 (UPI) -- Vaping might be more effective than traditional nicotine replacement therapies in helping people quit smoking, a new Australian study says.

Six-month smoking abstinence rates were three times higher among people using flavored nicotine-laced vape devices, compared to those given nicotine gum or lozenges, researchers reported Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Flavored vapes are restricted in the U.S.

"Vaporized nicotine products were more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for smoking cessation," wrote the research team led by Ryan Courtney, an associate professor with the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

For the study, researchers recruited more than 1,000 Australians receiving government assistance and randomly assigned them to vaping or nicotine replacement. All were interested in trying to quit smoking.

The vape group received an eight-week supply of vape juice in tobacco, menthol or fruit flavors, while the nicotine replacement group chose an eight-week supply of gum or lozenges.

All participants also received automated text messages for five weeks that provided behavioral support for their quit attempt, researchers said.

After six months, more than 28% of people in the vape group remained smoke-free, compared with a little under 10% of those in the nicotine gum or lozenge group, the study found.

"In the current trial among people experiencing social disadvantage, vaporized nicotine products with flavor choice had greater effectiveness compared with nicotine replacement therapy gum or lozenge when provided in combination with minimal text-message behavioral support," researchers concluded.

However, researchers noted that further study is needed to make sure that people will remain smoke-free long-term while using a vape device.

It's also unknown whether people are swapping one health risk for another, researchers added.

"Although current evidence suggests switching completely from cigarette smoking to (vaping) reduces health risks, the long-term health effects of vaping are largely unknown and data are emerging that demonstrate vaping can impact cardiovascular health," researchers wrote.

The U.S. government has severely limited the number of flavored tobacco products that are legally available. Kid-friendly flavors like fruit, menthol and dessert, are sold illegally and have been fueling an explosion in retail sales of e-cigarettes, ABC News reported.

