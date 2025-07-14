Trending
Health News
July 14, 2025 / 2:52 PM / Updated at 2:57 PM

Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Sugar, aspartame (Equal), sucralose (Splenda) and glycyrrhizin (licorice root) are all significantly associated with a higher risk of early puberty, particularly in genetically predisposed children, researchers reported Sunday. Photo by Mustafa Akin/Pexels
Sugar, aspartame (Equal), sucralose (Splenda) and glycyrrhizin (licorice root) are all significantly associated with a higher risk of early puberty, particularly in genetically predisposed children, researchers reported Sunday. Photo by Mustafa Akin/Pexels

July 14 (UPI) -- Sugar and artificial sweeteners might increase the risk of early puberty in children, a new study says.

Sugar, aspartame (Equal), sucralose (Splenda) and glycyrrhizin (licorice root) are all significantly associated with a higher risk of early puberty, particularly in genetically predisposed children, researchers reported Sunday at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in San Francisco.

Further, the more of these sweeteners that children consumed, the greater their risk of early puberty, researchers found.

"This study is one of the first to connect modern dietary habits - specifically sweetener intake - with both genetic factors and early puberty development in a large, real-world cohort," researcher Dr. Yang-Ching Chen, a professor of family medicine at Taipei Municipal Wan Fang Hospital and Taipei Medical University in Taiwan, said in a news release.

Related

In previous research, Chen had found that certain sweeteners can directly influence hormones and gut bacteria linked to early puberty.

For example, the artificial sweetener acesulfame potassium (Ace-K) triggers the release of puberty-related hormones, and glycyrrhizin changes the balance of gut bacteria and influences genes involved in puberty, Chen's earlier work showed.

"This suggests that what children eat and drink, especially products with sweeteners, may have a surprising and powerful impact on their development," Chen said.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data on more than 1,400 teens in Taiwan, of whom 481 experienced a form of early puberty called central precocious puberty.

Puberty usually starts between 8 and 13 for girls and 9 to 14 in boys, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Central precocious puberty occurs when a child's brain releases gonadotropin-releasing hormone too early, causing the testes or ovaries to start generating sex hormones, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Children with precocious puberty may grow quickly at first, but stop earlier than usual, causing them to be shorter-than-average adults. Long-term they may be at higher risk of heart disease, certain cancers and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers used questionnaires and urine samples to assess teens' sweetener intake, and tested their genetic predisposition using a panel of 19 genes related to central precocious puberty.

Not only were certain sweeteners linked to early puberty, but boys and girls responded to different types of sweeteners, researchers found.

Sucralose increase early puberty risk in boys, while glycyrrhizin, sucralose and added sugars increased risk in girls, results show.

The results highlight "gender differences in how sweeteners affect boys and girls, adding an important layer to our understanding of individualized health risks," Chen said.

"The findings are directly relevant to families, pediatricians and public health authorities," Chen said. "They suggest that screening for genetic risk and moderating sweetener intake could help prevent early puberty and its long-term health consequences. This could lead to new dietary guidelines or risk assessment tools for children, supporting healthier development."

Because this was an observational study, it could not draw a direct cause-and-effect link between sweeteners and early puberty.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on early puberty.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
Health News // 20 minutes ago
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
July 14 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the United States, with the biggest increases in parts of the South, Southeast and West Coast.
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
July 14 (UPI) -- Cancer deaths linked to obesity more than tripled in the United States during the past two decades, a new study says.
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
July 11 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures, nerve pain and restless leg syndrome might be linked with increased risk of dementia, a new study says.
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Health News // 3 days ago
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
July 11 (UPI) -- A labeling mistake has led to a nationwide recall of four different types of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwich cartons, federal health officials said.
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
July 10 (UPI) -- The federal government's investigation into a recall of Salmonella-contaminated brown cage-free and certified-organic eggs has ended, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
Health News // 3 days ago
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
July 10 (UPI) -- Whether identifying as Republicans or Democrats, about 70% of adults surveyed say health insurers exert too much influence over health policy, according to the Pew Research Center.
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
July 10 (UPI) -- People with "young" brains -- brains aging more slowly than their actual age -- are much less likely to die or develop Alzheimer's disease than those with "old" brains suffering from accelerated aging, researchers say.
Loneliness preys on mental, physical health
Health News // 4 days ago
Loneliness preys on mental, physical health
July 10 (UPI) -- Loneliness dramatically increases a person's risk of depression and poor health, a new study says.
Measles cases In U.S. hit 1,288, highest since disease eliminated in 2000
Health News // 4 days ago
Measles cases In U.S. hit 1,288, highest since disease eliminated in 2000
July 9 (UPI) -- The number of reported measles cases in the United States has hit 1,288 in the first six months of this year, the most since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
Robotic surgery hits 'milestone' with autonomous gallbladder removal
Health News // 5 days ago
Robotic surgery hits 'milestone' with autonomous gallbladder removal
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 9 (UPI) -- Efforts to train robots to perform certain kinds of surgical procedures without human help have reached a "critical milestone" with successful gallbladder removal procedures in lifelike settings, researchers say.

Trending Stories

Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
'Harmless' virus might trigger Parkinson's disease, researchers say
'Harmless' virus might trigger Parkinson's disease, researchers say

Follow Us