Trending
Health News
July 14, 2025 / 5:31 PM

Health officials see nicotine poisoning spike in young kids

By Chris Benson
Share with X

July 14 (UPI) -- Health experts say in recent years the number of kids taken ill after ingesting nicotine products has surged.

A study published Monday in Pediatrics, a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said from 2010-2023 that U.S. poison centers reported around 135,000 cases of nicotine poisoning among children under age 6.

And among the number of calls, two deaths were linked to kids younger than 6 in that 13-year time span.

It added that from 2020-2023 there was a 763% jump in calls involving nicotine.

Related

According to the study, nearly all the calls occurred at home.

It included exposures to items such as nicotine pouches, cigarettes, chew tobacco, vapes and other nicotine-based products.

The study's co-author pointed specifically to the rising popularity of nicotine pouches to explain a sharp increase in poison control center calls.

Nicotine is a highly toxic chemical and a small dose in children easily could exceed a fatal dose, a 2013 study suggested.

"The popularity of these products started in 2019," said Natalie Rine, director of the Central Ohio Poison Center.

Nicotine pouches contain as much as 6 milligrams of the stimulant often promoted as a tobacco-free or other alternative to smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco.

In January, the FDA issued a proposed rule to limit the level of nicotine in cigarettes and other select tobacco products.

Rine said there was a "large" increase in nicotine pouch sales between 2019 and 2022 and that poison centers "started getting calls more frequently."

About 1.5% of children and teens currently use the pouches, and less than 2.5% of young people have ever tried them, researchers found last year.

"It was just a matter of time before they fell into the hands of younger kids," Dr. Molly O'Shea, a Michigan pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, told NBC on Monday." It's unfortunate, but not shocking," she added.

The chemical increases heart rate and blood pressure, and could lead to nausea, vomiting or even coma, the study authors wrote.

This new research says the poisoning rate via nicotine pouches under age 6 rose in 2020 from 0.48 per every 100,000 to 4.14 per 1000,000 kids in 2023, which represented a 763% bounce in only three years.

If a child is in he middle of a health emergency, Rine advised parents to first dial 911 and advised against induced vomiting as a remedy.

She recommended parents add the national poison control number to contacts: 1-800-222-1222.

Latest Headlines

CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
Health News // 1 hour ago
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
July 14 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the United States, with the biggest increases in parts of the South, Southeast and West Coast.
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
July 14 (UPI) -- Cancer deaths linked to obesity more than tripled in the United States during the past two decades, a new study says.
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
July 14 (UPI) -- Sugar and artificial sweeteners might increase the risk of early puberty in children, a new study says.
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
July 11 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures, nerve pain and restless leg syndrome might be linked with increased risk of dementia, a new study says.
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Health News // 3 days ago
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
July 11 (UPI) -- A labeling mistake has led to a nationwide recall of four different types of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwich cartons, federal health officials said.
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
July 10 (UPI) -- The federal government's investigation into a recall of Salmonella-contaminated brown cage-free and certified-organic eggs has ended, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
Health News // 4 days ago
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
July 10 (UPI) -- Whether identifying as Republicans or Democrats, about 70% of adults surveyed say health insurers exert too much influence over health policy, according to the Pew Research Center.
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
July 10 (UPI) -- People with "young" brains -- brains aging more slowly than their actual age -- are much less likely to die or develop Alzheimer's disease than those with "old" brains suffering from accelerated aging, researchers say.
Loneliness preys on mental, physical health
Health News // 4 days ago
Loneliness preys on mental, physical health
July 10 (UPI) -- Loneliness dramatically increases a person's risk of depression and poor health, a new study says.
Measles cases In U.S. hit 1,288, highest since disease eliminated in 2000
Health News // 4 days ago
Measles cases In U.S. hit 1,288, highest since disease eliminated in 2000
July 9 (UPI) -- The number of reported measles cases in the United States has hit 1,288 in the first six months of this year, the most since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Trending Stories

Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake

Follow Us