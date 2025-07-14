Trending
Health News
July 14, 2025 / 7:07 PM

FDA adds new blue food dye from gardenia fruit

By Allen Cone
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at a House committee on June 24. The FDA on Monday approved the use of a new blue color additive from the gardenia fruit, the fourth coloring from natural sources added in the last two months. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at a House committee on June 24. The FDA on Monday approved the use of a new blue color additive from the gardenia fruit, the fourth coloring from natural sources added in the last two months. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI. | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of a new blue color additive from the gardenia fruit, the fourth coloring from natural sources added in the last two months.

The blue color, which comes from the white flowering evergreen, can be used for sports drinks, flavored or enhanced non-carbonated water, fruit drinks, ready-to-drink teas plus hard and soft candy, the FDA said in a news release.

The health agency also announced a letter was sent to manufacturers encouraging them to phase out Red No. 3 in foods sooner than Jan. 15, 2027, which is the required deadline announced in April by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The dye has been linked to cancer in rats at high amounts.

At that time, Kennedy announced measures to work with the industry to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes in food. They have committed to ending 40% of the additives.

Related

"Every day, children are exposed to synthetic chemicals in food that serve no purpose," Kennedy said in a news release. "The FDA's approval of gardenia blue shows we're finally putting kids first. Thanks to Dr. Marty Makary's bold leadership, we're cutting through industry influence and taking decisive action to make American Healthy Again."

Makary, the FDA commissioner, said: "Now, by extracting the palette of available colors derived from natural sources, food manufacturers have a variety of options available that will make it easier to end their use of petroleum-based dyes."

The coloring is made by refining the compound genipin. It is derived from crushed gardenia jasminoides Ellis fruit, which often is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Soy, which is a potential allergen, is used to make gardenia blue, but the group said it is detected in the additive and won't cause allergic reactions.

Gardenia Blue Interest Group asked to exempt it from labeling. The FDA on July 9 said it is reviewing the request.

In May, three other colors were approved: galdieria extract blue, white calcium phosphate and butterfly pea flower extract in blue, purple and green.

Color additives must be approved by the FDA before they may be used in foods.

On Friday, Consumer Brands announced a voluntary commitment to encourage makers of consumer packaged goods and beverage products to remove certified Food, Drug and Cosmetic colors from products served in schools nationwide by the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

The International Association of Color Manufacturers said in a news release that artificial dyes are "essential for consistency, visual appeal and consumer trust in food products."

Several major food companies are removing synthetic food colorings from their products, including Kraft Heinz and General Mills by the end of 2027.

But Mars, which makes M&M's and Skittles, said it will continue using the synthetic dyes in its candies, reversing a pledge the company made in 2016 to remove artificial colors from all foods and snacks.

The company told The New York Times that its products are "safe to enjoy and meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world."

A spokesman for the National Confectionery Association, Christopher Gindlesperger, told the New York Post: "People can freely use cannabis, THC products, alcohol and cigarettes but vibrantly colored candy is an issue? Ge me a break."

Latest Headlines

Health officials see nicotine poisoning spike in young kids
Health News // 1 hour ago
Health officials see nicotine poisoning spike in young kids
July 14 (UPI) -- Health experts say in recent years the number of kids taken ill after ingesting nicotine products has surged.
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
Health News // 3 hours ago
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
July 14 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the United States, with the biggest increases in parts of the South, Southeast and West Coast.
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
July 14 (UPI) -- Cancer deaths linked to obesity more than tripled in the United States during the past two decades, a new study says.
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
July 14 (UPI) -- Sugar and artificial sweeteners might increase the risk of early puberty in children, a new study says.
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
July 11 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures, nerve pain and restless leg syndrome might be linked with increased risk of dementia, a new study says.
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
Health News // 3 days ago
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake
July 11 (UPI) -- A labeling mistake has led to a nationwide recall of four different types of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwich cartons, federal health officials said.
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA ends recall of salmonella-contaminated brown eggs
July 10 (UPI) -- The federal government's investigation into a recall of Salmonella-contaminated brown cage-free and certified-organic eggs has ended, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
Health News // 4 days ago
Pew: Most adults say health insurers overly influence health policy
July 10 (UPI) -- Whether identifying as Republicans or Democrats, about 70% of adults surveyed say health insurers exert too much influence over health policy, according to the Pew Research Center.
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
July 10 (UPI) -- People with "young" brains -- brains aging more slowly than their actual age -- are much less likely to die or develop Alzheimer's disease than those with "old" brains suffering from accelerated aging, researchers say.
Loneliness preys on mental, physical health
Health News // 4 days ago
Loneliness preys on mental, physical health
July 10 (UPI) -- Loneliness dramatically increases a person's risk of depression and poor health, a new study says.

Trending Stories

Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
Sugar, sweeteners might trigger early puberty in some kids, study says
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
'Old' brains increase risk of death, Alzheimer's, study says
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
Study: Obesity-related cancer deaths more than triple In United States
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states
CDC says COVID-19 cases rising in 25 states

Follow Us