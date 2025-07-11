Trending
Ritz peanut butter crackers recalled over labeling mistake

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz, is recalling the products because some packages containing peanut butter may be incorrectly labeled as cheese, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a safety notice. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration/HealthDay
Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz, is recalling the products because some packages containing peanut butter may be incorrectly labeled as cheese, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a safety notice. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration/HealthDay

July 11 (UPI) -- A labeling mistake has led to a nationwide recall of four different types of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwich cartons, federal health officials said.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz, is recalling the products because some packages containing peanut butter may be incorrectly labeled as cheese, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a safety notice.

That mistake could put people with peanut allergies at risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product," the notice stated.

"There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall as a precaution," the FDA said.

But folks who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume any of these products.

The following Ritz cracker sandwich cartons are being recalled:

8-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

UPC: 0 44000 88210 5

Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1-9, 2025

Plant Code: AE (on top of package)

20-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

UPC: 0 44000 07584 2

Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1-9, 2025, and Jan. 2-22, 2026

Plant Code: AE

40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich carton

UPC: 0 44000 07819 5

Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 1-9, 2025, and Jan. 2-22, 2026

Plant Code: AM

20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton

UPC: 0 44000 08095 2

Best When Used By Dates: Nov. 2-9, 2025

Plant Code: RJ

Photos of the recalled products can be found on the FDA's website.

Anyone with a peanut allergy should not eat these products, even if they appear to be cheese-flavored. Instead, throw them away, health officials urged.

Other Ritz products, including different cracker types or items from Mondelēz Global LLC, are not affected by the recall.

Read the full recall notice and see photos of the recalled products at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

