Robotic surgery hits 'milestone' with autonomous gallbladder removal

A robotic surgical system such as the one pictured here was trained by Johns Hopkins researchers to successfully perform a lengthy gallbladder removal procedure without human help, according to a study released Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins University

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 9 (UPI) -- Efforts to train robots to perform certain kinds of surgical procedures without human help have reached a "critical milestone" with a successful gallbladder removal procedure on a pig cadaver, researchers reported Wednesday.

Medical robotics experts at Johns Hopkins and Stanford universities revealed in a new study they have "significantly" pushed the envelope on what is possible for robots to do in the operating room without human doctors at the controls, using artificial intelligence to teach them how to overcome unexpected obstacles during surgical procedures.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics, described how by using a newly developed AI platform called Surgical Robot Transformer-Hierarchy, or SRT-H, scientists were able to instruct robotic arms to perform the gallbladder procedure "with 100% accuracy" -- all completely autonomously with no human help.

SRT-H is the latest advancement in "computer vision," a field of AI that enables robots to "see" and interpret images and videos, much like humans do. The system was shown videos of human surgeons doing the same procedure on pigs and reinforced with natural language captions describing the tasks. It also can respond to human voice commands during procedures.

Most significantly, SRT-H showed an ability to self-correct when scientists threw it curve balls such as adding blood-like dyes that changed the appearance of the gallbladder and surrounding tissues. They reported it was still able to precisely perform tasks such as strategically placing clips and severing parts with scissors.

The results were deemed important because they appear to move medical science closer to the goal of making AI-powered robots reliable enough for "surgical autonomy," especially in routine procedures such as gallbladder removals, which are performed hundreds of thousands of time each year.

The study was led by medical roboticist Axel Krieger, an associate professor at JHU's Whiting School of Engineering, who in 2022 used an earlier AI-based system to autonomously perform the first small-incision, camera-guided surgical procedure on the soft tissue of a pig.

SRT-H "represents a fundamental shift from robots that can execute specific surgical tasks to robots that understand surgical procedures," Kreiger told UPI in emailed comments.

It makes several key technological advances, including eliminating the requirement that robots operate only on specially marked tissue within highly controlled environments.

"The SRT-H adapts to individual anatomical features in real-time, making decisions on the fly and self-correcting when things don't go as expected -- much like a human surgeon would," he said.

Also, because the system was built using the same machine learning architecture that powers ChatGPT, it allows the robot to be interactive.

"it can respond to spoken commands like 'grab the gallbladder head' or corrections like 'move the left arm a bit to the left,' and actually learn from this feedback during the procedure," Krieger said.

The researcher added the learning framework "trains the robot by watching videos of surgeries, similar to how medical students learn. This approach has proven robust enough that the robot performed unflappably across trials with the expertise of a skilled human surgeon, even during unexpected scenarios typical in real surgeries."

A British expert who was not connected to the new study agreed that it "really highlights the art of the possible with AI and surgical robotics."

Danail Stoyanov, professor of robot vision at University College London's Department of Computer Science and co-director of the UCL Hawkes Institute, told UPI the field of computer vision is making "incredible advances" for surgical video, adding that the availability of open robotic platforms for such research "make it possible to demonstrate surgical automation."

He cautioned however, that "many other challenges remain to make this practical in real clinical use. Technically generalizing to clinical conditions remains very hard, and there are additional hurdles with medical device verification, safety, efficacy and, of course, cost and liability."

JHU's Krieger similarly noted the current study merely provides "proof of concept. Before any clinical application, we need extensive additional testing and regulatory approval to ensure patient safety remains the top priority."

That being said, the immediate next step is to "train and test the system on more types of surgeries and expand its capabilities to perform complete autonomous surgeries from start to finish.

"Currently, we've demonstrated success with a lengthy phase of gallbladder removal, but we want to broaden the system's surgical repertoire" to include procedures that would benefit from the robot's "consistent precision and ability to operate in challenging conditions where human factors like fatigue or tremor might be limiting factors," Krieger said.