July 9, 2025 / 11:24 PM

Measles cases In U.S. hit 1,288, highest since disease eliminated in 2000

By Allen Cone
Of the 1,288 confirmed rpeorted cases in the United States this year, 92% are among those unvaccinated, the CDC said. Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force
July 9 (UPI) -- The number of reported measles cases in the United States has hit 1,288 in the first six months of this year, the most since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000, according data released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The figure has surpassed the total number of infections in 2019, which was 1,274, the CDC said.

In 1992, there were 2,126 cases, eight years before the virus was officially declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 after vaccine use became prevalent. That means measles was no longer spreading within the country, and new cases were only found when someone contracted measles abroad and returned to the United States.

Cases have been reported in 38 states, with 753 in Texas, where outbreaks were first reported in January. The next highest states are 95 in New Mexico and 87 in Kansas.

There have been 27 separate outbreaks, with 88% of confirmed cases related to them, the CDC said.

Of the cases, 29% are among children under 5, with 36% from those 5-19 years old and 34% of those 20 years and older.

Also, 92% of cases are among those unvaccinated, with 4% getting one measles, mumps and rubella dose, and 4% two.

Thirteen percent of those with measles were hospitalized, and there have been three deaths.

Despite the outbreaks, CDC said in the statement to CBS News the risk of measles infection remains lower than in other countries, including Canada, Britain, France, Spain and Italy.

Canada, which has 12% of the U.S. population, has reported 3,393 confirmed cases, including 2,231 in the province of Ontario.

"Measles risk is higher in U.S. communities with low vaccination rates in areas with active measles outbreaks or with close social and/or geographic linkages to areas with active measles outbreaks," the statement said, adding, "CDC continues to recommend MMR vaccines as the best way to protect against measles."

A study published in June found that the vaccination rate decreased from 93.92% in the 2017-2018 school year to 91.26% in 2023-2024.

Herd immunity is considered with a 95% vaccination rate.

The outbreak was originally reported in a rural Mennonite community with a low vaccination rate.

Measles, which is the most contagious infectious disease known to humans, spreads through the air via respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever and a red, blotchy skin rash. Over-the-counter fever reducers or vitamin A may alleviate symptoms.

Before the measles vaccine, nearly every child contracted measles by the time they were 15.

The CDC estimates that 3 million to 4 million people in the United States were sickened by measles every year before the vaccine. That included 48,000 hospitalizations and 400 to 500 deaths each year.

The measles vaccine was first licensed for public use in 1963, according to the World Health Organization.

The first MMR vaccine was administered in 1971.

