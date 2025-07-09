Trending
Health News
July 9, 2025 / 11:27 AM

Hims & Hers to bring generic semaglutide to Canada

By Ian Stark
epa10538868 A package of prescribtion drug Wegovy by Novo Nordisk sits on a table in Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2023. US celebrities have credited their weight loss to the FDA-approved medications that are prescribed to treat Type 2 diabetes. EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard DENMARK OUT
July 9 (UPI) -- The Hims & Hers wellness platform announced Wednesday it will soon offer a generic version of the weight loss drug semaglutide in Canada as Novo Nordisk's patent on its branded version, known as Wegovy, will soon expire.

Hims & Hers also said in a press release Wednesday that it acquired the European digital health platform ZAVA, which carries Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk declared last month it had stopped allowing Hims & Hers to sell Wegovy in its pharmacy due to allegations of "disseminating deceptive marketing" and mass sales of compounded drugs under the pretense of "personalization."

However, with ZAVA, Hims & Hers can better reach across markets, and reports it plans to bring semaglutides in Canada.



"Our planned expansion into Canada proves our commitment to bringing modern, effective care to those who need it most," said Hims & Hers GM International David Meinertz. "Making affordable, holistic obesity treatment accessible has the potential to help strengthen the local healthcare system and unlock the potential for millions of Canadians to live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

There is currently no generic version of semaglutide approved by the Canadian health agency for sale, but the approval process for companies is underway.

As for why Novo would allow its patents to expire, a spokesperson told CNBC that all intellectual property decisions are "carefully considered," and that "periods of exclusivity for pharmaceutical products end as part of their normal life cycle and generic treatments may become available over time."

Novo lost its Canadian patent after its lawyers requested a refund for the 2017 patent maintenance fee because the company wanted more time to see if it wanted to pay the required $185. Two years later, Novo had still failed to pay and the Canadian government let the patent lapse in 2020.

The 2024 Canadian semaglutide market generated $1.18 billion in revenue, and is expected to surpass $4 billion by 2035, according to market research firm Grand View Research.

Latest Headlines

Excess weight hikes risk of health double-whammy among older women
Health News // 19 hours ago
Excess weight hikes risk of health double-whammy among older women
July 8 (UPI) -- Older women carrying excess weight have a higher risk of a life-threatening double-whammy, a new study says.
Water is water, but check the sodium on the brand you use, experts say
Health News // 2 days ago
Water is water, but check the sodium on the brand you use, experts say
July 6 (UPI) -- Alkaline. Electrolyte. Flavored. Walk down the beverage aisle and you'll find all kinds of waters promising extra health perks. But are these fancy waters really better for you? Not really, Tufts University experts say.
Hearing aids improve social life, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Hearing aids improve social life, study finds
July 5 (UPI) -- Hearing aids dramatically improve a person's social engagement and reduce feelings of isolation or loneliness, based on evidence from 65 prior studies involving nearly 6,000 people.
Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon
Health News // 6 days ago
Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon
July 2 (UPI) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products due to potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
Health News // 6 days ago
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
July 2 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people suffer needless heart attacks and strokes every year because they aren't taking cholesterol-lowering drugs, a new study says.
Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says
July 2 (UPI) -- Tattoos have become a form of self-expression. Unfortunately, observers mostly misread these inky cues and misjudge the personalities of tattoo bearers, a new study says.
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
Health News // 6 days ago
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 2 (UPI) -- The cellular action that enables the mouth's interior lining to heal quicky and without scarring has always been a mystery, but a new study suggests it may be linked to a specific "signaling pathway."
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
Health News // 6 days ago
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
July 2 (UPI) -- New research shows that people with worse symptoms of lactose intolerance tended to report more frequent nightmares.
Anger management improves with age In women, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
Anger management improves with age In women, study says
July 2 (UPI) -- Women get better at managing their anger as they age, starting in middle-age, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Menopause.
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Health News // 1 week ago
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
July 1 (UPI) -- Opioid addicts covered by Medicare and Medicaid are less likely to receive the mental health and substance use treatment that they need, a new study says.

