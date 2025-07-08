Trending
Health News
July 8, 2025 / 5:05 PM

Excess weight hikes risk of health double-whammy among older women

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Women past menopause with a higher body mass index were more likely to develop breast cancer if they had heart disease, researchers reported Monday in the journal Cancer. Photo by taniadimas/Pixabay
Women past menopause with a higher body mass index were more likely to develop breast cancer if they had heart disease, researchers reported Monday in the journal Cancer. Photo by taniadimas/Pixabay

July 8 (UPI) -- Older women carrying excess weight have a higher risk of a life-threatening double-whammy, a new study says.

Women past menopause with a higher body mass index were more likely to develop breast cancer if they had heart disease, researchers reported Monday in the journal Cancer. BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.

Women with heart disease had a 31% increased risk of breast cancer for every 5-point increase in their BMI, results show.

By comparison, women without heart problems had a 13% increased risk for every 5-point BMI increase, results show.

Related

"This suggests that among postmenopausal women with cardiovascular disease, prevention of obesity may lead to a greater reduction in breast cancer incidence compared to the general population," concluded the research team led by Heinz Freisling, a scientist of nutrition and metabolism with the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

For the study, researchers pooled data from two large-scale European health studies - the ongoing UK Biobank research project and the European Prospective Investigation Into Cancer and Nutrition.

They wound up with data on nearly 169,000 postmenopausal women, including almost 6,800 who developed breast cancer after an average follow-up of nearly 11 years.

Researchers estimate that the combination of excess weight and heart disease could cause an additional 153 cases of breast cancer per 100,000.

On the other hand, developing type 2 diabetes did not seem to affect women's breast cancer risk, researchers found.

"Emerging experimental research suggests that certain types of cardiovascular disease -- such as myocardial infarction [heart attack] -- can accelerate breast cancer growth by reprogramming of the innate immune system," researchers wrote.

Proteins secreted after heart failure have been shown to promote tumor formation and accelerate cancer growth, researchers said.

"The findings of this study could be used to inform risk-stratified breast cancer screening programs," Freisling said. "This study should also inspire future research to include women with a history of cardiovascular diseases in weight loss trials for breast cancer prevention."

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on heart disease and breast cancer.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Water is water, but check the sodium on the brand you use, experts say
Health News // 2 days ago
Water is water, but check the sodium on the brand you use, experts say
July 6 (UPI) -- Alkaline. Electrolyte. Flavored. Walk down the beverage aisle and you'll find all kinds of waters promising extra health perks. But are these fancy waters really better for you? Not really, Tufts University experts say.
Hearing aids improve social life, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Hearing aids improve social life, study finds
July 5 (UPI) -- Hearing aids dramatically improve a person's social engagement and reduce feelings of isolation or loneliness, based on evidence from 65 prior studies involving nearly 6,000 people.
Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon
Health News // 5 days ago
Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon
July 2 (UPI) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products due to potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
Health News // 6 days ago
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
July 2 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people suffer needless heart attacks and strokes every year because they aren't taking cholesterol-lowering drugs, a new study says.
Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says
July 2 (UPI) -- Tattoos have become a form of self-expression. Unfortunately, observers mostly misread these inky cues and misjudge the personalities of tattoo bearers, a new study says.
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
Health News // 6 days ago
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 2 (UPI) -- The cellular action that enables the mouth's interior lining to heal quicky and without scarring has always been a mystery, but a new study suggests it may be linked to a specific "signaling pathway."
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
Health News // 6 days ago
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
July 2 (UPI) -- New research shows that people with worse symptoms of lactose intolerance tended to report more frequent nightmares.
Anger management improves with age In women, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
Anger management improves with age In women, study says
July 2 (UPI) -- Women get better at managing their anger as they age, starting in middle-age, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Menopause.
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Health News // 1 week ago
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
July 1 (UPI) -- Opioid addicts covered by Medicare and Medicaid are less likely to receive the mental health and substance use treatment that they need, a new study says.
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Health News // 1 week ago
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration may cut off federal funding to hospitals that provide gender-related treatments to children and teens.

Trending Stories

Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says
Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says
Water is water, but check the sodium on the brand you use, experts say
Water is water, but check the sodium on the brand you use, experts say
Hearing aids improve social life, study finds
Hearing aids improve social life, study finds
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon
Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon

Follow Us