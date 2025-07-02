Trending
Health News
July 2, 2025 / 5:05 PM

Tattoos don't convey accurate impressions of people, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
The judges tended to agree with each other regarding what a tattoo said about a person, but those judgments rarely corresponded to the tattoo owner's self-reported personality, study results show. Adobe stock/HealthDay
The judges tended to agree with each other regarding what a tattoo said about a person, but those judgments rarely corresponded to the tattoo owner's self-reported personality, study results show. Adobe stock/HealthDay

July 2 (UPI) -- Tattoos have become a form of self-expression, a means of telling the world something about yourself.

Unfortunately, observers mostly misread these inky cues and misjudge the personalities of tattoo bearers, a new study says.

Study participants tended to agree among themselves on what they think a tattoo says about someone, but their impressions were generally off-base, researchers report in the August issue of the Journal of Research in Personality.

"When people saw a tattoo, they tended to think at least similarly in what they assumed the person was like," said researcher William Chopik, an associate professor of psychology at Michigan State University.

Related

"However, the accuracy of these assumptions does not align with reality for most traits," he added in a news release.

For the study, researchers had 274 adults with 375 tattoos fill out a questionnaire to assess their personality.

The team then showed photos of the people's tattoos to a second group of 30 college students and professors, and asked them to judge the bearer's personality solely based on their tattoos.

The judges tended to agree with each other regarding what a tattoo said about a person, but those judgments rarely corresponded to the tattoo owner's self-reported personality, results show.

People were consistently misjudged on their agreeableness, conscientiousness, extroversion and neuroticism, when evaluated solely on the tattoos they had.

For example, people with death-related tattoos were judged to be less agreeable and more neurotic, but those observations didn't track with results from their personality inventory.

There was one exception, however.

People with quirky or wacky tattoos were perceived to be open to new experiences, and that evaluation proved accurate in personality tests.

Those folks were accurately judged to be more open-minded, interested in seeking new experiences, and appreciative of artistic endeavors.

"We were surprised to see that people accurately judged someone's openness based only on seeing a photo of a tattoo," said lead investigator Brooke Soulliere, a research associate at Michigan State, in a news release.

"When people see a wacky or goofy tattoo, they assume that person is open to experience. And ... they're correct about it."

A next step for future research would be to see if behavior toward tattooed people changes based on these judgments, researchers said.

"For example, women with visible tattoos are less likely to be hired for supervisory positions and are offered a lower salary than peers without visible tattoos," researchers wrote.

"Discrimination based on someone having tattoos is likely never acceptable," the study added. "However, as we showed, people make different judgments about different types of tattoos (even if personality was rarely related to the types of tattoos people have)."

More information

The University of Houston has more on tattoos in the workplace.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Study: Statins could prevent tens of thousands of heart attacks, strokes
July 2 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people suffer needless heart attacks and strokes every year because they aren't taking cholesterol-lowering drugs, a new study says.
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
Health News // 4 hours ago
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 2 (UPI) -- The cellular action that enables the mouth's interior lining to heal quicky and without scarring has always been a mystery, but a new study suggests it may be linked to a specific "signaling pathway."
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
Health News // 5 hours ago
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
July 2 (UPI) -- New research shows that people with worse symptoms of lactose intolerance tended to report more frequent nightmares.
Anger management improves with age In women, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
Anger management improves with age In women, study says
July 2 (UPI) -- Women get better at managing their anger as they age, starting in middle-age, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Menopause.
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
July 1 (UPI) -- Opioid addicts covered by Medicare and Medicaid are less likely to receive the mental health and substance use treatment that they need, a new study says.
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration may cut off federal funding to hospitals that provide gender-related treatments to children and teens.
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
July 1 (UPI) -- Moderna's new flu vaccine, based on the same mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 shot, showed promising results in a major trial, the company announced.
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
Health News // 5 days ago
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
About 17% of kids are admitted for overnight observation following a scary allergic reaction to food, medicine or insect bites, researchers reported.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Health News // 1 week ago
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday announced a plan to enhance the agency's ability to detect, control and eliminate the New World screwworm, including an $8.5 million fly dispersal facility in South Te
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
Health News // 2 days ago
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- For the millions of Americans battling autoimmune disorders, new hope may be on the horizon in the form of reverse or inverse vaccines -- injections that target a specific part of the immune system.

Trending Stories

Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
Science seeks to tap amazing healing powers of the mouth's interior
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults

Follow Us