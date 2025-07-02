Trending
July 2, 2025 / 7:11 PM

Kraft Heinz recalls 368,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon

By Mike Heuer
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall of nearly 368,000 pounds of Kraft Heinz Fully Cooked Turkey Bacon on Wednesday that are sold containing one, three or four 12-ounce packages, such as the one pictured. Photo by the U.S. Department of Agriculture
July 2 (UPI) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products due to potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled turkey bacon was produced from April 25 through June 11 by Newberry, S.C.-based Kraft Heinz.

The recalled turkey bacon products were shipped to retailers throughout the United States, the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The recalled products include 12-ounce vacuum-packed products labeled "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" with use-by dates ranging from July 18 to Aug. 2 and the UPC label "071871548601."

Also recalled are 36-ounce packages containing three of the 12-ounce vacuum-packed "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON Original" products with use-by dates ranging from July 23 to Sept. 4 with the UPC label 071871548748.

The 36-ounce three-packs also have one of three lot codes, which are RS19, RS40 or RS42.

A third recalled product is the 48-ounce four-packs of the 12-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" with the UPC label 071871548793.

The four-packs have use-by dates ranging from July 18 to Sept. 4 and one of the three lot codes RS19, RS40 or RS42.

Product testing revealed the potential for listeria contamination, which triggered the recall.

The recalled turkey bacon products have the USDA mark of inspection printed on the front of their respective labels.

The USDA advises consumers to check for the recalled products and either throw them away or return them to the respective retailers who sold them.

Eating listeria-contaminated foods might cause listeriosis, which could cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, according to the USDA.

The condition often is preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems as the invasive infection spreads through the gastrointestinal tract and beyond.

