Trending
Health News
July 2, 2025 / 12:39 PM

Anger management improves with age In women, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Researchers also found that as women got older, they were more prone to anger and their anger became more intense, results show. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Researchers also found that as women got older, they were more prone to anger and their anger became more intense, results show. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

July 2 (UPI) -- Remember your sweet-hearted grandmother, who never seemed out of sorts no matter what nonsense landed in her lap?

That's a skill, and it improves during a person's lifespan, a new study says.

Women get better at managing their anger as they age, starting in middle-age, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Menopause.

That doesn't mean they're less angry. Researchers found that as women got older, they were more prone to anger and their anger became more intense, results show.

Related

But women also became less likely to express their anger or act with hostility, researchers found.

"These findings are consistent with research on emotion regulation efforts during aging, such that efforts to control anger increase along with experiences of anger," concluded the research team led by Nancy Fugate Woods of the University of Washington School of Nursing in Seattle.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from 271 women taking part in the Seattle Midlife Women's Health Study, a long-term research project that started in the early 1990s.

As part of the project, participants filled out a questionnaire related to their anger and hostility levels up to four or five times over the years.

Results showed that as women aged, they became more adept at managing anger even though they felt it more acutely.

Researchers said this might be because women feel more generativity - a sense of positively impacting the world by caring for others, particularly future generations - as they go through middle age and menopause.

"Implying greater emotional complexity among older adults, some of these changes may be seen in midlife and contribute to a sense of integration and maturity, supporting the development of generativity with aging," researchers wrote.

Women also might become more tactical with their anger, expressing it in ways that are more positive and constructive to improve relationships, researchers said. Women who use anger in a positive way tend to feel better empowerment and self-regard.

More research is needed on women's anger in the context of everyday life, to provide more information on emotion regulation and anger management strategies, researchers said.

"The mental health side of the menopause transition can have a significant effect on a woman's personal and professional life," Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a news release.

"It is well recognized that fluctuations in serum hormone concentrations during the postpartum period, as well as monthly fluctuations in reproductive-aged women corresponding with their menstrual cycles and during perimenopause, can result in severe mood swings associated with anger and hostility," continued Christmas, who was not involved in the study.

"Educating women about the possibility of mood changes during these vulnerable windows and actively managing symptoms can have a profound effect on overall quality of life and health," she said.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on anger management.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Dairy could be causing bad dreams, research indicates
July 2 (UPI) -- New research shows that people with worse symptoms of lactose intolerance tended to report more frequent nightmares.
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
July 1 (UPI) -- Opioid addicts covered by Medicare and Medicaid are less likely to receive the mental health and substance use treatment that they need, a new study says.
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Health News // 23 hours ago
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration may cut off federal funding to hospitals that provide gender-related treatments to children and teens.
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
July 1 (UPI) -- Moderna's new flu vaccine, based on the same mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 shot, showed promising results in a major trial, the company announced.
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
Health News // 5 days ago
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
About 17% of kids are admitted for overnight observation following a scary allergic reaction to food, medicine or insect bites, researchers reported.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Health News // 1 week ago
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday announced a plan to enhance the agency's ability to detect, control and eliminate the New World screwworm, including an $8.5 million fly dispersal facility in South Te
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
Health News // 2 days ago
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- For the millions of Americans battling autoimmune disorders, new hope may be on the horizon in the form of reverse or inverse vaccines -- injections that target a specific part of the immune system.
Gun suicide crisis grows in U.S., hitting record levels
Health News // 5 days ago
Gun suicide crisis grows in U.S., hitting record levels
Gun-related suicides in the U.S. reached record highs for the third straight year in 2023, a new report on gun violence says.
Hoarders say they feel stigmatized, face 'everyday discrimination'
Health News // 5 days ago
Hoarders say they feel stigmatized, face 'everyday discrimination'
ST. PAUL. Minn., June 27 (UPI) -- Compulsive hoarders feel stigmatized and are more likely to view their neighborhoods as less safe and more chaotic than counterparts do, according to researchers who are seeking to promote empathy for sufferers.
First West Nile case of 2025 hits Illinois
Health News // 6 days ago
First West Nile case of 2025 hits Illinois
Illinois has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this year, health officials say. The person, who lives in southern Illinois, was hospitalized with complications from the mosquito-borne virus.

Trending Stories

Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions

Follow Us