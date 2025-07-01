Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults

The vaccine, called mRNA-1010, was tested in a Phase 3 study in adults ages 50 and older. It worked better than a standard-dose flu vaccine, providing 26.6% more protection against the flu overall, Moderna said. Adobe stock/HealthDay

July 1 (UPI) -- Moderna's new flu vaccine, based on the same mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 shot, showed promising results in a major trial, the company announced.

The vaccine, called mRNA-1010, was tested in a Phase 3 study in adults ages 50 and older. It worked better than a standard-dose flu vaccine, providing 26.6% more protection against the flu overall, the company said.

In adults 65 and older, the vaccine showed a 27.4% improvement.

"The severity of this past flu season underscores the need for more effective vaccines," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

"An mRNA-based flu vaccine has the potential advantage to more precisely match circulating strains, support rapid response in a future influenza pandemic, and pave the way for COVID-19 combination vaccines," he added.

Moderna said the trial showed strong results in people across different age groups, health conditions and even among people who had been vaccinated for the flu in the past.

The company plans to present the full data at an upcoming medical conference and publish the results in a peer-reviewed journal.

Moderna also said it will work with health regulators on the next steps for possible approval of the vaccine, The Wall Street Journal said.

The news comes amid continuing interest in mRNA vaccine technology, even as public views shift. Moderna gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic but now faces more political scrutiny as the Trump administration considers new rules for vaccines.

The new results helped boost Moderna's stock by more than 4% in early trading Monday, though the company's shares are still down about 32% for the year.

