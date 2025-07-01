Trending
Health News
July 1, 2025 / 2:32 PM

Study: Medicaid, Medicare don't adequately cover addiction treatment

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Addicts with public insurance receive more than twice as many sessions if their therapy is also covered by other sources, such as court-mandated treatment, researchers report in the journal Addiction Science &amp; Clinical Practice. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Addicts with public insurance receive more than twice as many sessions if their therapy is also covered by other sources, such as court-mandated treatment, researchers report in the journal Addiction Science & Clinical Practice. Adobe stock/HealthDay

July 1 (UPI) -- Opioid addicts covered by Medicare and Medicaid are less likely to receive the mental health and substance use treatment that they need, a new study says.

Addicts with public insurance receive more than twice as many sessions if their therapy is also covered by other sources, such as court-mandated treatment, researchers report in the journal Addiction Science & Clinical Practice.

"What's most striking is how insurance type fundamentally shapes patient treatment," said principal investigator Jamey Lister, an associate professor at the Rutgers University School of Social Work in New Jersey.

"We discovered that patients with public insurance alone were less likely to utilize treatment services compared to those with multiple funding sources," Lister said.

Related

This news comes as Medicare and Medicaid face potential cuts from Republican-sponsored legislation making its way through Congress, researchers noted.

About 10% of American adults suffer from both substance use and mental health disorders that require integrated treatment for both.

For the new study, researchers analyzed records of 705 patients registered at a community health center in New Jersey between 2015 and 2021. During that period, the state's Medicaid coverage expanded under the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare).

The patients all had been diagnosed with opioid use disorder, and 72% had another substance use disorder such as cannabis, cocaine or alcohol. About 39% also had a co-occurring mental health condition such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression or schizophrenia.

Results show that people were more likely to get all the help they needed if they had additional coverage on top of Medicaid or Medicare.

"It's the exact opposite of how we should be helping people," Lister said. "We should aspire to provide health care services that are driven by patient need, not by financing. But as we found, if you're only using public insurance, you're likely falling through the cracks."

Cutting Medicaid and Medicare would make these problems worse, and cost the health care system even more in the long run, Lister argues.

Lister pointed to a 2021 study published by the American Medical Association, which found that improving access to opioid addiction treatment can save between $25,000 to $105,000 in lifetime costs per person.

In addition, overdoses, addiction and deaths account for $35 billion in health care costs annually, as well as nearly $15 billion in criminal justice costs, according to a Pew report highlighted by Lister.

More information

The National Institute of Mental Health has more on co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Administration may cut funds to hospitals offering gender care to kids
July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration may cut off federal funding to hospitals that provide gender-related treatments to children and teens.
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
Health News // 1 hour ago
Moderna's new flu shot shows strong results in older adults
July 1 (UPI) -- Moderna's new flu vaccine, based on the same mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 shot, showed promising results in a major trial, the company announced.
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
Health News // 4 days ago
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
About 17% of kids are admitted for overnight observation following a scary allergic reaction to food, medicine or insect bites, researchers reported.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Health News // 1 week ago
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday announced a plan to enhance the agency's ability to detect, control and eliminate the New World screwworm, including an $8.5 million fly dispersal facility in South Te
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
Health News // 1 day ago
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- For the millions of Americans battling autoimmune disorders, new hope may be on the horizon in the form of reverse or inverse vaccines -- injections that target a specific part of the immune system.
Gun suicide crisis grows in U.S., hitting record levels
Health News // 4 days ago
Gun suicide crisis grows in U.S., hitting record levels
Gun-related suicides in the U.S. reached record highs for the third straight year in 2023, a new report on gun violence says.
Hoarders say they feel stigmatized, face 'everyday discrimination'
Health News // 4 days ago
Hoarders say they feel stigmatized, face 'everyday discrimination'
ST. PAUL. Minn., June 27 (UPI) -- Compulsive hoarders feel stigmatized and are more likely to view their neighborhoods as less safe and more chaotic than counterparts do, according to researchers who are seeking to promote empathy for sufferers.
First West Nile case of 2025 hits Illinois
Health News // 5 days ago
First West Nile case of 2025 hits Illinois
Illinois has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this year, health officials say. The person, who lives in southern Illinois, was hospitalized with complications from the mosquito-borne virus.
Slang, spelling errors derail AI in medical exams
Health News // 5 days ago
Slang, spelling errors derail AI in medical exams
A new study says common human typing errors can trip up artificial intelligence (AI) programs designed to aid health care workers by reviewing health records.
Study: 1 in 5 U.S. food, drink products contain synthetic dyes
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: 1 in 5 U.S. food, drink products contain synthetic dyes
Synthetic food dyes are added to 1 in 5 packaged foods and drinks sold by top U.S. food manufacturers, a new study says.

Trending Stories

'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
'Inverse' vaccines may hold key to challenge autoimmune diseases
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Hoarders say they feel stigmatized, face 'everyday discrimination'
Hoarders say they feel stigmatized, face 'everyday discrimination'
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
Most kids don't need overnight care after allergic reactions
Gun suicide crisis grows in U.S., hitting record levels
Gun suicide crisis grows in U.S., hitting record levels

Follow Us