Health News
June 23, 2025 / 1:23 PM

Trader Joe's recalls cheese curds due to risk of listeria

By I. Edwards, HealthDay News
Face Rock Creamery/HealthDay News
A cheese sold at Trader Joe's has been recalled due to a listeria contamination.

The product is Face Rock Creamery's Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheese Curds. It was sold at Trader Joe's stores across Northern California and Northern Nevada, the company said Friday.

The affected packages are marked with the "Use BY 082925" date. Customers are being asked to throw the cheese out or return it for a full refund, Daily Mail reported.

"A single lot code of Face Rock Creamery's Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," the company wrote.

The recall affects Trader Joe's stores in

California: Monterey, Fresno and all locations in the northern part of the state.

Nevada: Carson City, Reno and Sparks.

"The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria," the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notice.

Face Rock Creamery is based in Bandon, Ore. The company, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the FDA are now investigating the cause of the contamination.

No illnesses have been reported so far, Daily Mail said.

"Face Rock Creamery is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our products and is working closely with our distribution partners and regulatory agencies to resolve the matter swiftly and thoroughly," the company said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the trust our customers place in us," it added in a statement.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause a serious illness called listeriosis.

Most healthy people may only get mild symptoms like fever, diarrhea or headache. But the infection can be dangerous for pregnant women and newborns, older adults, and people with weak immune systems.

In severe cases, it can cause confusion and seizures.

Listeria is most commonly found in soft cheeses, deli meats, hot dogs and unpasteurized milk. It can also be found in raw vegetables and smoked seafood, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's customer relations at 626-599-3817 or through the company's website.

More information

Read the full recall announcement on the Trader Joe's website.

