Trending
Health News
June 23, 2025 / 11:33 AM

Frequent nightmares might increase risk of premature death

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
People who have frequent nightmares appear to have a tripled risk of premature death, according to a new study. Photo by Adobe Stock/StockPhotoPro/HealthDay News
People who have frequent nightmares appear to have a tripled risk of premature death, according to a new study. Photo by Adobe Stock/StockPhotoPro/HealthDay News

"Scared to death" might not be just a saying, as far as nightmares are concerned.

People who have frequent nightmares appear to have a tripled risk of premature death, according to a new study presented at the European Academy of Neurology's (EAN) annual meeting.

Those folks also show signs of significantly accelerated biological aging, with their bodies reflecting wear and tear greater than what their birth date might reflect, researchers said.

This is likely due to the stress that nightmares can place on a sleeping body, researchers said.

Related

"Our sleeping brains cannot distinguish dreams from reality," lead researcher Dr. Abidemi Otaiku, a neuroscientist at Imperial College London in Britain, said in a news release.

"That's why nightmares often wake us up sweating, gasping for breath, and with our hearts pounding -- because our fight-or-flight response has been triggered," he explained. "This stress reaction can be even more intense than anything we experience while awake."

For the study, researchers pooled data from more than 2,400 children ages 8 to 10 and 183,000 adults ages 26 to 86 who took part in U.S. health studies.

Participants' biological aging was assessed by the length of their telomeres -- small DNA sequences that cap the end of chromosomes and prevent them from unraveling, similar to the plastic tips of shoelaces.

Telomere length has been established as a means of determining whether a person's cells are aging at a faster rate than their actual age might reflect, researchers said.

Adults reporting weekly nightmares were more than three times as likely to die before age 70 during 19 years of follow-up, results show.

These nightmares were a stronger predictor of premature death than other risk factors like smoking, obesity, bad diet and lack of exercise, researchers said.

Children and adults with more frequent nightmares also exhibited faster biological aging, researchers found.

This accelerated aging accounted for about 40% of participants' increased risk of death, researchers estimate.

"Nightmares lead to prolonged elevations of cortisol, a stress hormone closely linked to faster cellular aging. For those who frequently experience nightmares, this cumulative stress may significantly impact the aging process," Otaiku said.

"Additionally, nightmares disrupt both sleep quality and duration, impairing the body's essential overnight cellular restoration and repair," Otaiku continued. "The combined effects of chronic stress and disrupted sleep likely contribute to the accelerated aging of our cells and bodies."

Frequent nightmares appear to affect everyone about the same, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity or mental health, researchers found.

And even monthly nightmares were linked to faster aging and increased risk of death, compared to rare or no nightmares, researchers said.

"The good news is that nightmares can be prevented and treated," Otaiku said. "Simple measures like avoiding scary movies, maintaining good sleep hygiene, managing stress and seeking treatment for anxiety or depression can be effective."

Sleep specialists might be able to help folks whose nightmares don't respond to lifestyle changes, he added.

"Given how common and modifiable nightmares are, they should be taken far more seriously as a public health concern," Otaiku concluded.

Otaiku presented his research Monday at the EAN meeting in Helsinki.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on nightmares in adults.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Novo Nordisk ends collaboration with Hims & Hers
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk ends collaboration with Hims & Hers
June 23 (UPI) -- Novo Nordisk said it's ending its collaboration due to concerns with Hims & Hers the company's sales and promotion of cheap knock-offs of the weight loss drug Wegovy, it said on Monday.
Blood test may predict rapid brain decline in Alzheimer's patients
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Blood test may predict rapid brain decline in Alzheimer's patients
A common blood test can flag early Alzheimer's disease patients who are four times more likely to experience rapid brain decline, a new study says.
NIH office to phase out HIV guidelines by next year
Health News // 1 day ago
NIH office to phase out HIV guidelines by next year
June 21 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health office responsible for issuing federal guidelines related to treatment of HIV and AIDS patients in the United States plans to phase them out next year.
Feds fund 5-year, $10M East Palestine, Ohio, derailment health study
Health News // 3 days ago
Feds fund 5-year, $10M East Palestine, Ohio, derailment health study
June 19 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health is undertaking an extended study of the health effects that East Palestine, Ohio, residents have experienced due to the 2023 train derailment there.
Study: Wars with Hamas and Iran pose health risks for all Israelis
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Wars with Hamas and Iran pose health risks for all Israelis
June 19 (UPI) -- Israelis lack sleep and experience high anxiety amid the wars with Hamas and Iran as the two Middle East nations exchange deadly aerial blows.
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
Health News // 3 days ago
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
June 18 (UPI) -- Drinking a cup or two of coffee every day may help you live longer -- but only if you skip the heavy cream and sugar, new research suggests.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Health News // 4 days ago
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday announced a plan to enhance the agency's ability to detect, control and eliminate the New World screwworm, including an $8.5 million fly dispersal facility in South Te
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
June 18 (UPI) -- A senior scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resigned, warning that changes in leadership may weaken the country's vaccine program.
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
Health News // 5 days ago
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
June 17 (UPI) -- Shares in Hong Kong-based Regencell Bioscience Holdings nearly quadrupled in value amid a 38-to-1 stock split despite the firm reporting no revenues.
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
Health News // 5 days ago
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
June 17 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly will buy Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in a billion dollar deal with plans to advance Verve's new line of experimental cardiac health drugs.

Trending Stories

NIH office to phase out HIV guidelines by next year
NIH office to phase out HIV guidelines by next year
Novo Nordisk ends collaboration with Hims & Hers
Novo Nordisk ends collaboration with Hims & Hers
Feds fund 5-year, $10M East Palestine, Ohio, derailment health study
Feds fund 5-year, $10M East Palestine, Ohio, derailment health study
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
Blood test may predict rapid brain decline in Alzheimer's patients
Blood test may predict rapid brain decline in Alzheimer's patients

Follow Us