Trending
Health News
June 19, 2025 / 3:45 PM / Updated at 4:18 PM

Study: Wars with Hamas and Iran pose health risks for all Israelis

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Israelis gather in a public bomb shelter in Jerusalem after air raid sirens warned of Iranian ballistic missiles that struck seven cities and a hospital compound early Thursday morning. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 7 | Israelis gather in a public bomb shelter in Jerusalem after air raid sirens warned of Iranian ballistic missiles that struck seven cities and a hospital compound early Thursday morning. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Israelis lack sleep and experience high anxiety amid the wars with Hamas and Iran as the two Middle East nations exchange deadly aerial blows.

Rocket fire, missile strikes and sirens sounding every night have caused a "severe decline in sleep quality" since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israeli civilians by Iran-supported Hamas, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology.

The study by researchers at the Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center doesn't include the recent weeklong war between Israel and Iran.

Researchers say the study is the first of its kind to document the effects of warfare on civilian sleep patterns, which could have "serious consequences."

Related

"Worldwide, much research focuses on the war's impact on soldiers," lead researcher Shoham Choshen-Hillel of Hebrew University's Business School said.

"Until now, no systematic study examined sleep quality for civilians on the home front under daily threat," Choshen-Hillel said. "Israel's situation is unique, demanding a different perspective."

Data analyzed from 9,000 participants

The study collected and analyzed data from about 9,000 participants who participated in three researcher-led surveys from January 2023 to January 2024.

Analysis shows the number of Israeli citizens sleeping less than six hours nightly rose from 13% before Oct. 7, 2023, to 31% during the survey period.

Poor sleep health reports likewise increased from 15% to 38%, and clinical insomnia cases increased from 4% to 20%.

Nearly half of those surveyed - 48% -- reported sleep problems after the war with Hamas began, which is up from 18% prior to the conflict.

"The shocking picture for us is that sleep hasn't improved for a year and a half," Choshen-Hillel said.

"Symptoms lasting over six months are significant," she added. "This isn't temporary. It's a long period health-wise with major implications."

Among those most affected are women and those who have had friends or relatives killed, injured or abducted by on and after Oct. 7, 2023.

Iran war makes matters much worse

Choshen-Hillel said the war with Iran and its potential escalation are making the problem worse.

"It's clear the situation regarding sleep and other aspects is the worst since the war began," she said.

"People now wake for shelters multiple times a night and anxiety has understandably intensified," Choshen-Hillel explained.

"I have no doubt that the situation is worse than we previously documented," she added. "We find even those not in direct danger experience deep, lasting psychological impacts from the war, manifesting in sleepless nights."

The study was published at the same time that Iranian strikes killed eight Israeli civilians during the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday.

The strikes raised the civilian death toll in Israel to 24 and likely 25 due to one person missing but expected to be declared dead, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

The Iranian Health Ministry says at least 639 Iranians have died in the Israeli strikes there.

Iranian strike on Israeli hospital compound

An Iranian missile hit a hospital compound in Beer Sheva in southern Israel, where 400 patients were receiving medical treatment on Thursday.

Dozens suffered injuries, but none were killed at the Soroka Medical Center, which still has about 300 patients.

"Approximately 80 people were injured in the incident, about half are hospital staff," a hospital spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

"All injuries were classified as mild or stress-related," the statement said, adding that the strike was the "most severe incident of its kind in the history of Israel's healthcare system."

Iranian officials said they targeted a military installation located near the hospital, but Israeli officials said there is no such installation.

"We are hitting with precision the targets of the nuclear and missile programs, and they're hitting the children's ward of a hospital," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

"That's the whole difference between a democracy taking lawful action to save itself from these murderers and these murderers whose aim is to destroy every one of us," Netanyahu added.

Israelis survey damage after Iran missile strike

An Israeli woman sits outside a restaurant damaged near the site where an Iranian ballistic missile hit in Tel Aviv on June 16, 2025. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
Health News // 2 hours ago
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
June 18 (UPI) -- Drinking a cup or two of coffee every day may help you live longer -- but only if you skip the heavy cream and sugar, new research suggests.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Health News // 21 hours ago
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday announced a plan to enhance the agency's ability to detect, control and eliminate the New World screwworm, including an $8.5 million fly dispersal facility in South Te
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
June 18 (UPI) -- A senior scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resigned, warning that changes in leadership may weaken the country's vaccine program.
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
Health News // 1 day ago
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
June 17 (UPI) -- Shares in Hong Kong-based Regencell Bioscience Holdings nearly quadrupled in value amid a 38-to-1 stock split despite the firm reporting no revenues.
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
Health News // 2 days ago
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
June 17 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly will buy Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in a billion dollar deal with plans to advance Verve's new line of experimental cardiac health drugs.
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
Health News // 2 days ago
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
The psilocybin found in "magic mushrooms" might be key to quelling depression among people battling cancer, a new study found.
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
Health News // 2 days ago
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
June 16 (UPI) -- All 50 states, D.C., and four U.S. territories signed off on the multi-billion dollar settlement proposal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in litigation over Purdue's alleged role in America's opioid addiction crisis.
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
Health News // 3 days ago
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
June 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that a tainted batch of pistachio cream has put at least one person in the hospital and sickened four across two states.
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
Health News // 6 days ago
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
June 13 (UPI) -- A new study from UCLA Health suggests COVID-19 vaccines may protect patients from severe kidney damage. The study found hospitalized COVID-19 patients were less likely to have severe kidney damage if they were vaccinated
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
Health News // 6 days ago
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
June 13 (UPI) -- England's National Health Service said Friday it is the first health system in the world to offer a targeted blood cancer therapy that can stop cancer progression for nearly three times as long as existing treatments.

Trending Stories

Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression

Follow Us