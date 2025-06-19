Study: Wars with Hamas and Iran pose health risks for all Israelis

June 19 (UPI) -- Israelis lack sleep and experience high anxiety amid the wars with Hamas and Iran as the two Middle East nations exchange deadly aerial blows.

Rocket fire, missile strikes and sirens sounding every night have caused a "severe decline in sleep quality" since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israeli civilians by Iran-supported Hamas, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology.

The study by researchers at the Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center doesn't include the recent weeklong war between Israel and Iran.

Researchers say the study is the first of its kind to document the effects of warfare on civilian sleep patterns, which could have "serious consequences."

"Worldwide, much research focuses on the war's impact on soldiers," lead researcher Shoham Choshen-Hillel of Hebrew University's Business School said.

"Until now, no systematic study examined sleep quality for civilians on the home front under daily threat," Choshen-Hillel said. "Israel's situation is unique, demanding a different perspective."

Data analyzed from 9,000 participants

The study collected and analyzed data from about 9,000 participants who participated in three researcher-led surveys from January 2023 to January 2024.

Analysis shows the number of Israeli citizens sleeping less than six hours nightly rose from 13% before Oct. 7, 2023, to 31% during the survey period.

Poor sleep health reports likewise increased from 15% to 38%, and clinical insomnia cases increased from 4% to 20%.

Nearly half of those surveyed - 48% -- reported sleep problems after the war with Hamas began, which is up from 18% prior to the conflict.

"The shocking picture for us is that sleep hasn't improved for a year and a half," Choshen-Hillel said.

"Symptoms lasting over six months are significant," she added. "This isn't temporary. It's a long period health-wise with major implications."

Among those most affected are women and those who have had friends or relatives killed, injured or abducted by on and after Oct. 7, 2023.

Iran war makes matters much worse

Choshen-Hillel said the war with Iran and its potential escalation are making the problem worse.

"It's clear the situation regarding sleep and other aspects is the worst since the war began," she said.

"People now wake for shelters multiple times a night and anxiety has understandably intensified," Choshen-Hillel explained.

"I have no doubt that the situation is worse than we previously documented," she added. "We find even those not in direct danger experience deep, lasting psychological impacts from the war, manifesting in sleepless nights."

The study was published at the same time that Iranian strikes killed eight Israeli civilians during the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday.

The strikes raised the civilian death toll in Israel to 24 and likely 25 due to one person missing but expected to be declared dead, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

The Iranian Health Ministry says at least 639 Iranians have died in the Israeli strikes there.

Iranian strike on Israeli hospital compound

An Iranian missile hit a hospital compound in Beer Sheva in southern Israel, where 400 patients were receiving medical treatment on Thursday.

Dozens suffered injuries, but none were killed at the Soroka Medical Center, which still has about 300 patients.

"Approximately 80 people were injured in the incident, about half are hospital staff," a hospital spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

"All injuries were classified as mild or stress-related," the statement said, adding that the strike was the "most severe incident of its kind in the history of Israel's healthcare system."

Iranian officials said they targeted a military installation located near the hospital, but Israeli officials said there is no such installation.

"We are hitting with precision the targets of the nuclear and missile programs, and they're hitting the children's ward of a hospital," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

"That's the whole difference between a democracy taking lawful action to save itself from these murderers and these murderers whose aim is to destroy every one of us," Netanyahu added.

Israelis survey damage after Iran missile strike