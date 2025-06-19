Trending
Health News
June 19, 2025 / 1:55 PM

Coffee may help you live longer, but skip the extra sugar

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
Drinking at least one cup of caffeinated coffee per day was linked to a 16% lower risk of premature death from any cause, researchers found. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Drinking at least one cup of caffeinated coffee per day was linked to a 16% lower risk of premature death from any cause, researchers found. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

June 18 (UPI) -- Drinking a cup or two of coffee every day may help you live longer -- but only if you skip the heavy cream and sugar, new research suggests.

The research, published in The Journal of Nutrition, found that black coffee or coffee with just a little sugar and saturated fat was tied to a lower risk of premature death. But when people drank coffee with lots of sweeteners or cream, the health benefits disappeared.

"Coffee is among the most-consumed beverages in the world, and with nearly half of American adults reporting drinking at least one cup per day, it's important for us to know what it might mean for health," senior author Fang Fang Zhang of Tufts University said in a news release.

Researchers looked at data from more than 46,000 U.S. adults who took part in national health surveys between 1999 and 2018. They analyzed what kind of coffee people drank -- caffeinated or decaf -- and how much sugar and saturated fat they added.

Related

They compared that data to deaths from any cause, as well as heart disease and cancer.

The results?

Drinking at least one cup of caffeinated coffee per day was linked to a 16% lower risk of premature death from any cause.

Drinking two to three cups a day was linked to a 17% lower risk.

No clear association was found between coffee and cancer deaths.

Researchers said people who drank black coffee or added coffee with low amounts of added sugar and saturated fat seemed to benefit the most.

In the study, low sugar was defined as about one-half teaspoon per 8-ounce cup. Low fat, meanwhile, was defined as about 1 gram per cup - equal to 5 tablespoons of 2% milk or 1 tablespoon of light cream.

"Few studies have examined how coffee additives could impact the link between coffee consumption and mortality risk, and our study is among the first to quantify how much sweetener and saturated fat are being added," added lead author Bingjie Zhou, a recent doctoral graduate at Tufts.

The study was based on self-reported food data, which may not be fully accurate. It also found fewer people drank decaf, which may explain why no strong link was found between decaf coffee and early death.

Still, the findings support the idea that coffee can be part of a healthy diet -- just be mindful of how much sugar and cream you add!

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more on why coffee is good for you.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Health News // 19 hours ago
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday announced a plan to enhance the agency's ability to detect, control and eliminate the New World screwworm, including an $8.5 million fly dispersal facility in South Te
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
June 18 (UPI) -- A senior scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has resigned, warning that changes in leadership may weaken the country's vaccine program.
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
Health News // 1 day ago
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
June 17 (UPI) -- Shares in Hong Kong-based Regencell Bioscience Holdings nearly quadrupled in value amid a 38-to-1 stock split despite the firm reporting no revenues.
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
Health News // 2 days ago
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
June 17 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly will buy Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in a billion dollar deal with plans to advance Verve's new line of experimental cardiac health drugs.
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
Health News // 2 days ago
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
The psilocybin found in "magic mushrooms" might be key to quelling depression among people battling cancer, a new study found.
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
Health News // 2 days ago
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
June 16 (UPI) -- All 50 states, D.C., and four U.S. territories signed off on the multi-billion dollar settlement proposal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in litigation over Purdue's alleged role in America's opioid addiction crisis.
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
Health News // 3 days ago
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
June 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that a tainted batch of pistachio cream has put at least one person in the hospital and sickened four across two states.
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
Health News // 6 days ago
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
June 13 (UPI) -- A new study from UCLA Health suggests COVID-19 vaccines may protect patients from severe kidney damage. The study found hospitalized COVID-19 patients were less likely to have severe kidney damage if they were vaccinated
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
Health News // 6 days ago
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
June 13 (UPI) -- England's National Health Service said Friday it is the first health system in the world to offer a targeted blood cancer therapy that can stop cancer progression for nearly three times as long as existing treatments.
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
Health News // 6 days ago
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
A hallmark of accelerated aging appears to be linked to an increased risk of dementia and stroke, a new study says.

Trending Stories

Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
CDC vaccine expert quits after RFK Jr. cuts advisers
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
USDA seeks to combat spread of New World screwworms into U.S.
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs

Follow Us