June 17, 2025 / 7:33 PM

Investors flock to Chinese herbal medicine stock with no revenues

By Mike Heuer
Regencell Bioscience Holdings' NASDAQ stock price rallied with a 280% increase on Monday and another 25% on Tuesday after a recent 38-for-1 stock split took effect on Thursday. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
Regencell Bioscience Holdings' NASDAQ stock price rallied with a 280% increase on Monday and another 25% on Tuesday after a recent 38-for-1 stock split took effect on Thursday. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI

June 17 (UPI) -- Shares in Hong Kong-based Regencell Bioscience Holdings nearly quadrupled in value amid a 38-to-1 stock split despite the firm reporting no revenues.

The stock split triggered a 280% share price increase on Monday, CNBC reported, and continued a 58,000% increase in its price in 2025, with a closing cost of $78 per share on the NASDAQ trading platform on Tuesday.

The stock reached a high of $81.23 during morning trading and slumped slightly to $75.47 during Tuesday's after-hours trading.

The stock is rated as a "buy" on the TipRanks website after Regencell officials on June 2 announced the stock split to improve its liquidity and value for shareholders.

The stock split gave investors 37 shares for each share held on June 12. The shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, according to Seeking Alpha.

The firm has no reported revenue but says it is developing a Chinese herbal treatment for childhood attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

The firm was established in 2014 and has been traded on NASDAQ under the RGC symbol since 202.

It had a market capitalization of $29.7 billion at the end of trading on Monday.

The market capitalization rose another 25% on Tuesday, with a total value of $36 billion.

The stock traded for pennies per share last year but now has a greater market value than highly recognized businesses, including Kraft Heinz, Lululemon and eBay, according to CNBC.

Part of the increased investor interest is due to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. raising awareness of alternative medicines.

Regencell Chief Executive Officer Yat-Gai Au controls more than 86% of the company's outstanding shares, according to FactSet.

Little information is available about the potential effectiveness of the company's claims regarding its three traditional Chinese medicine formulas that are supposed to treat mild to severe forms of ADHD and autism with natural herbal medications in liquid form.

Company officials in October reported no generated revenue and no regulatory approvals for its three liquid medicines.

They reported net losses of $6.06 million in 2023 and $4.36 million in 2024.

A Regencell patient case study in late 2023 said 28 patients were treated over three months during a second trial, which showed improvements in ADHD and autism.

A dozen patients participated in a 2021 study to treat COVID-19, which indicated improvement in their symptoms.

Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
Health News // 6 hours ago
Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs
June 17 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly will buy Boston-based Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in a billion dollar deal with plans to advance Verve's new line of experimental cardiac health drugs.
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
Health News // 7 hours ago
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
The psilocybin found in "magic mushrooms" might be key to quelling depression among people battling cancer, a new study found.
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
Health News // 1 day ago
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
June 16 (UPI) -- All 50 states, D.C., and four U.S. territories signed off on the multi-billion dollar settlement proposal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in litigation over Purdue's alleged role in America's opioid addiction crisis.
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
Health News // 1 day ago
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
June 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that a tainted batch of pistachio cream has put at least one person in the hospital and sickened four across two states.
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
Health News // 4 days ago
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
June 13 (UPI) -- A new study from UCLA Health suggests COVID-19 vaccines may protect patients from severe kidney damage. The study found hospitalized COVID-19 patients were less likely to have severe kidney damage if they were vaccinated
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
June 13 (UPI) -- England's National Health Service said Friday it is the first health system in the world to offer a targeted blood cancer therapy that can stop cancer progression for nearly three times as long as existing treatments.
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
Health News // 5 days ago
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
A hallmark of accelerated aging appears to be linked to an increased risk of dementia and stroke, a new study says.
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Bisexual, gay and lesbian medical students are more likely to leave school before graduation, a new study says. These students may experience discrimination in their training environments.
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
Health News // 5 days ago
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
June 12 (UPI) -- British consumers and businesses are cautioned against buying sweets from US brand Hershey as they are "unsafe to eat," according to the Food Standards Agency.
RFK Jr. names 8 new CDC vaccine advisory members, including skeptics
Health News // 5 days ago
RFK Jr. names 8 new CDC vaccine advisory members, including skeptics
June 11 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed eight new members of the CDC vaccine advisory panel, including prominent vaccine skeptics and pandemic response critics.

