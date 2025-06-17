Trending
June 17, 2025 / 2:14 PM

Eli Lilly Co. to buy gene-editing startup Verve to develop cardiac drugs

By Chris Benson
Verve's medical treatment program could "shift the treatment paradigm for cardiovascular disease from chronic care to one-and-done treatment," one Eli Lilly official said. Photo by Julio César Velásquez Mejía/Pixabay
June 17 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly and Company said Tuesday it will buy out Boston-based Verve Therapeutics Inc. in a billion dollar deal with plans to advance Verve's new line of experimental cardiac health drugs.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly announced its definitive agreement to acquire Verge, a gene-editing startup, for up to $1.3 billion at $10.50 a share -- a premium of 67.5% at last closing -- with the goal to boost Verve's budding pipeline of medicine designed to target and treat a wide-range of cardiovascular-related health issues.

"Lilly is eager to welcome our Verve colleagues to Lilly and continue the development of these promising potential new medicines aimed at improving outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease and addressing the significant unmet medical need in this space," said Ruth Gimeno, Lilly's group VP for diabetes and metabolic research and development.

Under the agreement terms, the transaction will not be subject to any financing conditions and will include a nearly $1 billion upfront payout plus a further $300 million based on certain clinical milestones.

The deal is expected to close by this year's third quarter subject to conditions.

Verve's medical treatment program, according to a Gimeno, could "shift the treatment paradigm for cardiovascular disease from chronic care to one-and-done treatment."

Meanwhile, stock shares in Verve jumped 76% to over $11 in premarket trading Tuesday morning while Lilly stock value fell 1%.

A years-long study from 2010-2022 released in November revealed how the number of dead via cardiovascular disease had surged among adults ages 25 to 64 living in rural areas.

Verve uses a next gen type of gene editing which erases and rewrites a specific gene letter.

Lilly's Gimeno says the Verve-102 program, which is currently in its Phase 1b clinal trial study and fast-tracked for FDA approval, "has the potential" to be the first "in vivo" gene editing therapy deployed to treat a broad population of patients seeking treatment for cardiac issues.

102 may be utilized for patients seeking treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), which is a subset of ASCVD affecting 1 in 250 people.

On Tuesday, Verve's chief noted how in just seven years that the Verve team had progressed three in vivo gene editing products with two currently in clinics.

"Verve was founded with one mission in mind: transform the treatment of cardiovascular disease from chronic care to a one-dose future," said Verve Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Dr. Sekar Kathiresan.

Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
Health News // 3 hours ago
Psychedelics may help cancer patients with depression
The psilocybin found in "magic mushrooms" might be key to quelling depression among people battling cancer, a new study found.
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
Health News // 21 hours ago
In U.S. opioid crisis, states say yes to $7B Purdue Pharma settlement
June 16 (UPI) -- All 50 states, D.C., and four U.S. territories signed off on the multi-billion dollar settlement proposal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in litigation over Purdue's alleged role in America's opioid addiction crisis.
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
Health News // 1 day ago
Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states
June 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that a tainted batch of pistachio cream has put at least one person in the hospital and sickened four across two states.
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
Health News // 4 days ago
UCLA study: COVID-19 vaccinations may lessen severe kidney damage
June 13 (UPI) -- A new study from UCLA Health suggests COVID-19 vaccines may protect patients from severe kidney damage. The study found hospitalized COVID-19 patients were less likely to have severe kidney damage if they were vaccinated
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer
June 13 (UPI) -- England's National Health Service said Friday it is the first health system in the world to offer a targeted blood cancer therapy that can stop cancer progression for nearly three times as long as existing treatments.
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
Health News // 4 days ago
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
A hallmark of accelerated aging appears to be linked to an increased risk of dementia and stroke, a new study says.
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Bisexual, gay and lesbian medical students are more likely to leave school before graduation, a new study says. These students may experience discrimination in their training environments.
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
Health News // 5 days ago
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
June 12 (UPI) -- British consumers and businesses are cautioned against buying sweets from US brand Hershey as they are "unsafe to eat," according to the Food Standards Agency.
RFK Jr. names 8 new CDC vaccine advisory members, including skeptics
Health News // 5 days ago
RFK Jr. names 8 new CDC vaccine advisory members, including skeptics
June 11 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed eight new members of the CDC vaccine advisory panel, including prominent vaccine skeptics and pandemic response critics.
Scientists studying axolotls in hopes of learning how to regrow limbs
Health News // 6 days ago
Scientists studying axolotls in hopes of learning how to regrow limbs
Researchers are studying axolotls -- "small, smiling salamanders" -- in the hopes of learning how humans might one day regrow arms or legs.

