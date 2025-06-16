Salmonella outbreak sickens four in two states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with headquarters in Atlanta, said this week that a tainted batch of pistachio cream has put at least one person in the hospital and sickened four across two states. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that a tainted batch of pistachio cream has put at least one person in the hospital and sickened four across two states.

The CDC reports that Emek-brand pistachio cream, with a use-by date of October 19, 2026, is connected to an outbreak of salmonella infections.

Three people have reportedly been sickened by the contaminated food in Minnesota, with a fourth in New Jersey. The first two victims to fall ill were dated in March, the other two in May. The data released does not indicate if the sole New Jersey victim was among the two first to contract the ailment or the last.

Marked with a production code, or PNO, of 241019, the shelf-stable nut butter cream is sold online for wholesale distributors, restaurants, and food service locations nationwide, and may be packaged in a white, five-kilogram tub.

This particular batch of product is not to be sold, served or distributed, and any items that may have come into contact with the cream should be washed and sanitized.