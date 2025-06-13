England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer

June 13 (UPI) -- England's National Health Service said Friday it is the first health system in the world to offer a targeted blood cancer therapy that can stop progression of the cancer for nearly three times as long existing treatments.

Known as a "trojan horse' therapy, belantamab mafodotin was approved Thursday for treating multiple myeloma.

The NHS said in a statement, "Belantamab mafadotin -- which was research and developed in the UK -- is an antibody-drug conjugate, a type of treatment which targets and attaches to cancer cells.

"The drugs have been described by researchers as 'trojan horses' as they are designed to be taken up by the cancer cell, before releasing a high concentration of a lethal molecule to destroy the cell from within."

The NHS statement shared the story of patient Paul Silvester, diagnosed with myeloma in July 2023. His cancer caused broken bones in his back and a spinal tumor.

"I feel like this treatment has brought the party balloons back in the house. It has been amazing - within the first two or three weeks, after the first dose, I was in remission," Silvester said.

The NHS said myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, cannot be cured. But halting the cancer for as long as possible can give patients more quality life and more precious time with family and friends.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said in a statement, "This groundbreaking therapy puts the NHS at the forefront of cancer innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge 'trojan horse' technology, we're offering new hope to blood cancer patients across the country."

According to the NHS, more than 6,000 people a year are diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the Britain.

NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer Professor Peter Johnson said in a statement, ""Myeloma is an aggressive type of blood cancer, but we have seen a steady improvement in the outlook for patients over recent years as we have introduced new targeted therapies."

A clinical trial last year showed the "trojan horse" therapy stopped the cancer for three years, compared with 13 months for current therapies.