Trending
Health News
June 13, 2025 / 11:56 AM

England's NHS first to offer 'trojan horse' therapy for blood cancer

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
"The drugs have been described by researchers as 'trojan horses,' as they are designed to be taken up by the cancer cell, before releasing a high concentration of a lethal molecule to destroy the cell from within," England 's National Health Service said about the new multiple myeloma treatment. Photo by Thirdman/Pelels
"The drugs have been described by researchers as 'trojan horses,' as they are designed to be taken up by the cancer cell, before releasing a high concentration of a lethal molecule to destroy the cell from within," England 's National Health Service said about the new multiple myeloma treatment. Photo by Thirdman/Pelels

June 13 (UPI) -- England's National Health Service said Friday it is the first health system in the world to offer a targeted blood cancer therapy that can stop progression of the cancer for nearly three times as long existing treatments.

Known as a "trojan horse' therapy, belantamab mafodotin was approved Thursday for treating multiple myeloma.

The NHS said in a statement, "Belantamab mafadotin -- which was research and developed in the UK -- is an antibody-drug conjugate, a type of treatment which targets and attaches to cancer cells.

"The drugs have been described by researchers as 'trojan horses' as they are designed to be taken up by the cancer cell, before releasing a high concentration of a lethal molecule to destroy the cell from within."

The NHS statement shared the story of patient Paul Silvester, diagnosed with myeloma in July 2023. His cancer caused broken bones in his back and a spinal tumor.

"I feel like this treatment has brought the party balloons back in the house. It has been amazing - within the first two or three weeks, after the first dose, I was in remission," Silvester said.

The NHS said myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, cannot be cured. But halting the cancer for as long as possible can give patients more quality life and more precious time with family and friends.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said in a statement, "This groundbreaking therapy puts the NHS at the forefront of cancer innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge 'trojan horse' technology, we're offering new hope to blood cancer patients across the country."

According to the NHS, more than 6,000 people a year are diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the Britain.

NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer Professor Peter Johnson said in a statement, ""Myeloma is an aggressive type of blood cancer, but we have seen a steady improvement in the outlook for patients over recent years as we have introduced new targeted therapies."

A clinical trial last year showed the "trojan horse" therapy stopped the cancer for three years, compared with 13 months for current therapies.

Latest Headlines

Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
Health News // 20 hours ago
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
A hallmark of accelerated aging appears to be linked to an increased risk of dementia and stroke, a new study says.
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Bisexual, gay and lesbian medical students are more likely to leave school before graduation, a new study says. These students may experience discrimination in their training environments.
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
Health News // 1 day ago
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
June 12 (UPI) -- British consumers and businesses are cautioned against buying sweets from US brand Hershey as they are "unsafe to eat," according to the Food Standards Agency.
RFK Jr. names 8 new CDC vaccine advisory members, including skeptics
Health News // 1 day ago
RFK Jr. names 8 new CDC vaccine advisory members, including skeptics
June 11 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed eight new members of the CDC vaccine advisory panel, including prominent vaccine skeptics and pandemic response critics.
Scientists studying axolotls in hopes of learning how to regrow limbs
Health News // 1 day ago
Scientists studying axolotls in hopes of learning how to regrow limbs
Researchers are studying axolotls -- "small, smiling salamanders" -- in the hopes of learning how humans might one day regrow arms or legs.
Biking might help lower risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Biking might help lower risk of dementia
In a new study, biking regularly for transportation appeared to lower risk of dementia by 19% and Alzheimer's disease by 22%.
Study: Real-world results of GLP-1 drugs don't match trials
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Real-world results of GLP-1 drugs don't match trials
Real-world results for blockbuster weight-loss meds like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound aren't as impressive as those promised by the drugs' clinical trials, a new study says.
Childhood trauma linked to higher risk of endometriosis in adult women
Health News // 2 days ago
Childhood trauma linked to higher risk of endometriosis in adult women
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 11 (UPI) -- A suspected link between childhood trauma and the risk of developing endometriosis in later life was strengthened Wednesday with the publication of study that showed a connection between the two.
TikTok beauty advice can lead to skin damage in teens
Health News // 3 days ago
TikTok beauty advice can lead to skin damage in teens
Popular TikTok videos featuring teens' personal skin care routine frequently feature products that carry a high risk of skin irritation and allergy, researchers reported.
CPAP or Zepbound? Patients, doctors debate sleep apnea treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
CPAP or Zepbound? Patients, doctors debate sleep apnea treatment
June 9 (UPI) A clash is brewing between doctors and patients when it comes to treatment for sleep apnea in those with obesity, a new study reports.

Trending Stories

Study: Real-world results of GLP-1 drugs don't match trials
Study: Real-world results of GLP-1 drugs don't match trials
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
Accelerated biological aging may increase risk of dementia, stroke
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Study: Lesbian, gay, bisexual medical students less likely to graduate
Scientists studying axolotls in hopes of learning how to regrow limbs
Scientists studying axolotls in hopes of learning how to regrow limbs
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'
Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'

Follow Us