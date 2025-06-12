Trending
Health News
June 12, 2025 / 9:01 AM

Britain's FSA warns Jolly Rancher products 'unsafe to eat'

By Andrew Sookdeo
Britain's Food Standards Agency warned that Jolly Rancher products are "unsafe to eat." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
June 12 (UPI) -- British consumers and businesses are cautioned against buying sweets from US brand Hershey as they are "unsafe to eat," according to the Food Standards Agency.

On Wednesday, the FSA listed Jolly Rancher products as a safety risk. They contain chemical compounds -- mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons, or MOAH, and mineral oil saturated hydrocarbon or MOSH.

"MOAH can cause damage to DNA and has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, particularly if consumed in high quantities over a prolonged period of time. MOAH is a genotoxic carcinogen; therefore no exposure is without risk to human health", the FSA said.

The sweets that the FSA is warning about include Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Misfits Gummies, and Berry Gummies.

"Food businesses selling these products in the UK are advised to immediately stop sales, undertake product withdrawals and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls," the FSA said "This is because the products are unsafe and do not meet UK market legal requirements. The Hershey Company, who is the brand owner, has taken action to remove these products from the UK market".

The agency recommended that anyone in possession of the products not eat them and throw them away.

