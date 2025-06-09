Trending
Health News
June 9, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Celebrity diagnoses underscore rising breast cancer rates in young women

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
The rise in cases reflects a national trend. Between 2012 and 2021, breast cancer rates rose 1.4% each year in women under 50, compared with 0.7% each year in those 50 and older. Adobe stock/HealthDay
The rise in cases reflects a national trend. Between 2012 and 2021, breast cancer rates rose 1.4% each year in women under 50, compared with 0.7% each year in those 50 and older. Adobe stock/HealthDay

June 9 (UPI) -- More young women in the United States are being diagnosed with breast cancer, and several celebrities have helped raise awareness by sharing their stories.

Singer Jessie J, 37, said last week that she has early-stage breast cancer and will have surgery this month. "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston, 34, is documenting her treatment for stage 4 breast cancer. Actress Danielle Fishel, 43, also shared her diagnosis last summer, NBC News said in a new report.

The rise in cases reflects a national trend. Between 2012 and 2021, breast cancer rates rose 1.4% each year in women under 50, compared with 0.7% each year in those 50 and older.

Rates have increased across all racial and ethnic groups, especially among Asian American and Pacific Islander women under 50. Their breast cancer rates have jumped nearly 50% since 2000.

Black women are more likely than other groups to be diagnosed with breast cancer before age 40, and they are also more likely to die from the disease, NBC News said.

Routine mammograms usually start at age 40, and younger women are rarely screened unless they're at high risk - such as those with a family history or certain genetic mutation.

Doctors say this delay in screening can make it harder to catch breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

"The thought was always, if you had a change in your breast but you were a young woman, it was probably nothing," said Dr. Rani Bansal of Duke University School of Medicine. "As we're seeing more and more younger women get diagnosed ... we need to take these cases seriously."

Symptoms to watch for include lumps or nipple discharge.

Dr. Oluwadamilola Fayanju, chief of breast surgery at Penn Medicine, said her youngest breast cancer patient was just 17.

She said young women should consider getting care at a clinic that specializes in breast imaging.

Experts suspect many factors may play a role, including:

• Hormones

• A diet high in processed foods

• Obesity

• Increased alcohol use

• Exposure to harmful chemicals

Environmental toxins like BPA and Teflon have been widely used for decades. Researchers are now studying how those early exposures might raise cancer risk later on, NBC News reported.

Some studies suggest that chemical hair straighteners ---often used by Black women -- may increase breast cancer risk, possibly by affecting hormones in the body.

Delaying childbirth may also play a role. Women who have babies later in life are more likely to develop postpartum breast cancer - cancers that appear within five to 10 years of giving birth.

Each year, about 18,000 U.S. women are diagnosed with postpartum breast cancer, said Dr. Virginia Borges of the University of Colorado Cancer Center.

Younger women are more likely to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, a fast-growing type that has fewer treatment options.

Even though overall survival rates are improving, Borges said breast cancer diagnosed before age 35 often spreads more easily. Doctors are still trying to understand why.

"We need more data to better tailor our treatments towards younger women," Bansal added. "A lot of the studies that are done are in older women."

Experts suggest that women who are at higher risk begin screenings as early as age 30. This may include yearly mammograms and breast MRIs.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on breast cancer screening guidelines.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eggs recalled in salmonella outbreak after 79 people fall ill
Health News // 1 day ago
Eggs recalled in salmonella outbreak after 79 people fall ill
June 7 (UPI) -- A California egg producer is recalling around 1.7 million eggs sold in retail stores in nine states because of salmonella concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed.
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
Health News // 2 days ago
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
June 6 (UPI) -- A new injection to prevent HIV is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month.
ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
Health News // 2 days ago
ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
June 6 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN "Sports Center" anchor Jay Harris has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
Health News // 3 days ago
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
June 5 (UPI) -- An afternoon snooze might seem appealing to middle-aged folks and seniors, but these naps could carry a high cost.
USDA: Organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli
Health News // 4 days ago
USDA: Organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli
June 5 (UPI) -- Some packages of organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods stores across the country may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials have warned.
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
Health News // 5 days ago
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
People on low-calorie diets scored higher for symptoms of depression, compared with those not dieting, researchers reported.
Pregnant woman's weight may influence child's infection risk
Health News // 5 days ago
Pregnant woman's weight may influence child's infection risk
Children born to women who are obese have a higher risk of landing in a hospital with a severe infection, a new study says.
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Health News // 6 days ago
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2 (UPI) -- Regularly consuming coffee during middle age may provide a health boost for women as they get older, according to a finding unveiled Monday based on preliminary analysis of tens of thousands of health records.
Paradromics implants brain-computer interface into first human patient
Health News // 6 days ago
Paradromics implants brain-computer interface into first human patient
June 2 (UPI) -- Paradromics, a competitor of Neuralink, announced Monday it safely implanted a brain-computer interface into a human patient last month and recorded neural activity, before removing it 10 minutes later.
Eating healthier can protect aging brain, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
Eating healthier can protect aging brain, study says
June 2 (UPI) -- It's never too late to start eating right as a means of protecting your brain health, a new study says.

Trending Stories

Eggs recalled in salmonella outbreak after 79 people fall ill
Eggs recalled in salmonella outbreak after 79 people fall ill
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression

Follow Us