Health News
June 7, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Eggs recalled in salmonella outbreak after 79 people fall ill

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
A California egg producer is recalling around 1.7 million eggs sold in retail stores in nine states because of salmonella concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
1 of 5 | A California egg producer is recalling around 1.7 million eggs sold in retail stores in nine states because of salmonella concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

June 7 (UPI) -- A California egg producer is recalling around 1.7 million eggs sold in retail stores in nine states because of salmonella concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed.

The FDA recall notice applies to brown cage free eggs produced by the August Egg Company, which is located in Hilmar, approximately 20 miles south of Modesto, Calif.

The eggs in question were sold between February 3 and May 15 and available at Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs locations in Nevada and California.

They also appeared on store shelves in Walmart retail locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois between February 3 and May 6.

Related

No deaths have been linked to the salmonella outbreak so far, but 79 people in seven states have gotten sick. That number includes 21 who were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The packages in question have the plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 printed on the package. The latest best before date on eggs sold in the Walmart stores is June 19, and is June 6 at the other Nevada and California retail locations.

Affected eggs can be disposed of or returned to stores.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the bacteria, according to the CDC.

"The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized," according to the agency.

People under the age of five and older than 65 or with weakened immune systems are more likely to encounter severe illness if infected.

"It is important to know that when our processing plant identified this concern, we immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens," the company said in the FDA notice.

"August Egg Company's internal food safety team also is conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring. We are committed to addressing this matter fully and to implementing all necessary corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again."

Latest Headlines

Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
Health News // 23 hours ago
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
June 6 (UPI) -- A new injection to prevent HIV is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month.
ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
June 6 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN "Sports Center" anchor Jay Harris has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
Health News // 2 days ago
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
June 5 (UPI) -- An afternoon snooze might seem appealing to middle-aged folks and seniors, but these naps could carry a high cost.
USDA: Organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli
Health News // 2 days ago
USDA: Organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli
June 5 (UPI) -- Some packages of organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods stores across the country may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials have warned.
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
Health News // 3 days ago
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
People on low-calorie diets scored higher for symptoms of depression, compared with those not dieting, researchers reported.
Pregnant woman's weight may influence child's infection risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Pregnant woman's weight may influence child's infection risk
Children born to women who are obese have a higher risk of landing in a hospital with a severe infection, a new study says.
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2 (UPI) -- Regularly consuming coffee during middle age may provide a health boost for women as they get older, according to a finding unveiled Monday based on preliminary analysis of tens of thousands of health records.
Paradromics implants brain-computer interface into first human patient
Health News // 4 days ago
Paradromics implants brain-computer interface into first human patient
June 2 (UPI) -- Paradromics, a competitor of Neuralink, announced Monday it safely implanted a brain-computer interface into a human patient last month and recorded neural activity, before removing it 10 minutes later.
Eating healthier can protect aging brain, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Eating healthier can protect aging brain, study says
June 2 (UPI) -- It's never too late to start eating right as a means of protecting your brain health, a new study says.
FDA OKs new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 65+, others with conditions
Health News // 1 week ago
FDA OKs new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 65+, others with conditions
May 31 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine, days after the federal government tightened vaccine standards for the virus.

Trending Stories

Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
Naps associated with increased risk of death, report says
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval
ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
Low-calorie diets might increase risk of depression
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds

Follow Us