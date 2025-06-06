Trending
June 6, 2025 / 3:04 PM

ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
ESPN host Jay Harris explained that his father had prostate cancer, and as a Black man, he knows the disease carries a higher risk. Photo courtesy of ESPN
June 6 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN Sports Center anchor Jay Harris has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

Harris, 60, wrote about his experience in an essay posted Thursday on ESPN's Front Row website. He said he got the news "over a month ago," NBC News reported.

"It's jarring news for sure, yet unfortunately, it's not unexpected, given my family history and demographic," he wrote.

Harris explained that his father had prostate cancer, and as a Black man, he knows the disease carries a higher risk.

"I'm 60. It's something I've always been cognizant of, and my doctor and I talk about it every annual visit," he continued. "And I'm sharing it all with my 26-year-old son. Maybe I'm oversharing at times -- lol -- but he needs to know."

The good news, Harris added, is that his PET scan showed no signs that the cancer has spread. Depending on what doctors find during the procedure, he hopes to return to work "in a month or so."

"My goal in sharing this is to join the many others who also want to normalize this conversation and hopefully provide a bit of guidance and preparation, just as it has been offered to me," he wrote.

About 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

It's the second-leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. Most cases are diagnosed in men age 65 and older, and Black men are more likely to get it and die from it, the ACS notes.

If caught early, many forms of prostate cancer have a five-year survival rate above 99%, according to the ACS.

Harris said one of the most meaningful parts of the experience so far has been the support and stories that others have shared, NBC News reported.

"Whenever I've mentioned my diagnosis, invariably I've gotten, 'Oh, my cousin did the radiation,' or 'My father had the surgery,' or 'My uncle went through that years ago. Do you want me to ask him to call you?' " Harris wrote.

The American Cancer Society explains which men need to be screened for prostate cancer.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

