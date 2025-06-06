Trending
Health News
June 6, 2025 / 3:54 PM

Long-lasting HIV prevention shot heads toward approval

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
If approved, the shot -- lenacapavir -- would be given twice a year and could be a big step forward in the fight against HIV. Adobe stock/HealthDay
June 6 (UPI) -- A new vaccine to prevent HIV is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month.

If approved, the shot -- lenacapavir -- would be given twice a year and could be a big step forward in the fight against HIV.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences tested the shot in a study of women and girls. None of the participants who received the injections got HIV.

That early success helped boost Gilead's stock by 73% over the past year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We know it's challenging to take a daily pill for prevention, and we see an incredible opportunity here," said Johanna Mercier, Gilead's chief commercial officer

Right now, more than 400,000 people in the United States use pills to prevent HIV, The Wall Street Journal added. These medications are referred to as PrEP, short for pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Gilead expects the number of users to top 1 million by the next decade.

Many people already say they'd prefer a shot over daily pills. In one survey of more than 500 PrEP users, 95% said they would switch to a long-acting injection.

Sales of other long-acting options, like the shot Apretude from GSK, have risen sharply - up 63% in the past year.

Even with strong results, Gilead faces several hurdles.

One is reaching the people who need PrEP the most. Black Americans represent 39% of new HIV cases but only 14% of current PrEP users.

Many people still face stigma or lack insurance coverage, which can limit access.

Gilead says reaching underserved groups is a top goal. Most current PrEP users have commercial insurance, but Medicaid will be key for expanding access to lower-income communities.

Another concern: Some experts worry the new shot may simply replace current Gilead products, like the daily pill Descovy, which now holds about 40% to 45% of the market.

But Gilead says the shot should help expand the overall number of people using PrEP in both the U.S. and abroad.

"We're thinking globally about the public health impact we can have," Mercier said.

The company is working with governments and health groups in the United Kingdom and low-income countries to raise awareness and make these products more available.

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

ESPN's Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer
