USDA: Organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli

June 5 (UPI) -- Some packages of organic ground beef sold at Whole Foods stores across the country may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials have warned.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Wednesday about 1-pound packages of "Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 85% lean, 15% fat."

The affected beef was produced May 22 and 23, 2025, and has "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" or "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" printed on the label. The packaging also includes the establishment number "EST. 4027" inside the USDA mark of inspection, CBS News reported.

While this beef is no longer being sold in stores, officials say some may still be in customers' homes. Anyone with this product should not eat it.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the alert stated.

The ground beef was sold at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide and also sent to distributors in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but the USDA is urging caution because E. coli is a "potentially deadly bacterium" that can cause dehydration, abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea.

"While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome," the alert said.

"This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults," it added. "It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately."

