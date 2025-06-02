Trending
Health News
June 2, 2025 / 6:16 PM

Paradromics implants brain-computer interface into first human patient

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Paradromics, a competitor of Neuralink, announced Monday it safely implanted a brain-computer interface into a human patient last month at the University of Michigan, and recorded neural activity before removing it 10 minutes later. Photo by University of Michigan
Paradromics, a competitor of Neuralink, announced Monday it safely implanted a brain-computer interface into a human patient last month at the University of Michigan, and recorded neural activity before removing it 10 minutes later. Photo by University of Michigan

June 2 (UPI) -- Paradromics, a competitor of Neuralink, announced Monday it safely implanted a brain-computer interface into a human patient and recorded neural activity, before removing it 10 minutes later.

The surgical procedure, performed May 14 at the University of Michigan, marks the first time Paradromics has temporarily implanted its device -- called Connexus -- into a human with the goal of restoring neural signals in patients with spinal cord injuries, stroke or ALS. Until last month, the Austin-based startup had only implanted and tested the device on sheep.

"We've shown in sheep that our device is best in class from a data and longevity standpoint, and now we've also shown that it's compatible with humans," Matt Angle, Paradromics founder and chief executive officer, told CNBC.

Last year, Elon Musk's Neuralink became the first to implant a brain-computer interface into a human patient. Noland Arbaugh, who was paralyzed in an accident in 2016, received "the Link" implant in January 2024. Since then, Arbaugh has been using it for up to eight hours a day and is able to do a variety of digital tasks.

Related

Brain-computer interface companies Precision Neuroscience and Synchron, which is backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, have also implanted their systems into humans. While brain-computer interfaces interpret neural signals associated with movement, they do not read thoughts.

Connexus, which is smaller than a dime and has 420 small electrodes, is embedded directly into the surrounding brain tissue. Paradromics' BCI records brain activity at the level of individual neurons.

"By having proximity to the individual neurons, you can get the highest-quality signal," said Angle.

The patient, who received last month's Connexus implant, was already undergoing neurosurgery to treat epilepsy and consented to the research, allowing doctors to temporarily implant the device into their temporal lobe.

"There's a very unique opportunity when someone is undergoing a major neurosurgical procedure," said Angle. "They're going to have their skull opened up, and there's going to be a piece of brain that will be imminently removed. Under these conditions, the marginal risk of testing out a brain implant is actually very low."

While Paradromics' Connexus implant is still being reviewed by regulators, research institutions such as the University of Michigan are allowed to use the devices as long as they prove there is no significant risk to the patient.

"You do all of these steps, you validate the hardware, you have this really high degree of rational certainty that things are going to work," Angle said, "but still emotionally when it works and when it happens the way you expected it to, it's still very, very gratifying."

Latest Headlines

Eating healthier can protect aging brain, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Eating healthier can protect aging brain, study says
June 2 (UPI) -- It's never too late to start eating right as a means of protecting your brain health, a new study says.
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2 (UPI) -- Regularly consuming coffee during middle age may provide a health boost for women as they get older, according to a finding unveiled Monday based on preliminary analysis of tens of thousands of health records.
FDA OKs new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 65+, others with conditions
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA OKs new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 65+, others with conditions
May 31 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine, days after the federal government tightened vaccine standards for the virus.
CDC says healthy children may get COVID vaccine, contradicting RFK Jr.
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC says healthy children may get COVID vaccine, contradicting RFK Jr.
May 30 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children without underlying health conditions "may receive" a COVID-19 vaccine, contradicting a directive by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
CDC warns travelers of higher measles risk
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC warns travelers of higher measles risk
May 30 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the risks of contracting measles while traveling.
FDA: COVID-19 vaccine choice in pregnancy is personal
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA: COVID-19 vaccine choice in pregnancy is personal
Federal health officials have pulled back a key recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine -- causing sharp criticism from doctors and other experts.
Eight times more young adults now take HIV prevention meds
Health News // 3 days ago
Eight times more young adults now take HIV prevention meds
Eight times more young Americans are taking antiretroviral meds to protect them from HIV infection than a decade ago, a new study says.
Hormel recalls canned beef stew over safety concerns
Health News // 3 days ago
Hormel recalls canned beef stew over safety concerns
Hormel Foods is recalling more than 256,000 pounds of its Dinty Moore Beef Stew amid reports that wood fragments were found in some cans, according to U.S. health officials.
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Twice as many Americans now face the increased risk of death that comes from having both high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, a new study reports.
U.S. cancer survivors grow to 18.6M; predicted to reach 22M by 2035
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. cancer survivors grow to 18.6M; predicted to reach 22M by 2035
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 30 (UPI) -- The number of cancer survivors living in the United States is continuing its steady increase, rising to an estimated at 18.6 million as of Jan. 1, according to a study published Friday by the American Cancer Society.

Trending Stories

Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
FDA OKs new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 65+, others with conditions
FDA OKs new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 65+, others with conditions
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
Midlife coffee drinkers enjoy healthier old age, study finds
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
CDC says healthy children may get COVID vaccine, contradicting RFK Jr.
CDC says healthy children may get COVID vaccine, contradicting RFK Jr.

Follow Us