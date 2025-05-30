Hormel recalls canned beef stew over safety concerns

Hormel Foods is recalling more than 256,000 pounds of its Dinty Moore Beef Stew amid reports that wood fragments were found in some cans, according to U.S. health officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the nationwide recall May 28.

The recalled product is sold in 20-ounce metal cans labeled "Dinty Moore Beef Stew." Affected cans have the following details printed on them:

Best by date: FEB 2028

Lot code: T02045

Establishment number: EST 199G

The products were shipped to stores across the nation.

"The problem was discovered after the establishment notified FSIS that they had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product," the FSIS notice read.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

"Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider," the FSIS advised in the recall notice.

Consumers who have the recalled beef stew should either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

This isn't the first time in 2025 that wood pieces have been found in food products. Earlier this year, Nestlé recalled some Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals after similar materials were discovered.

More information

Read the full recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.