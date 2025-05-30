Trending
Health News
May 30, 2025 / 12:25 PM

Eight times more young adults now take HIV prevention meds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
More young Americans are taking antiretroviral meds to protect them from HIV infection than a decade ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
More young Americans are taking antiretroviral meds to protect them from HIV infection than a decade ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Eight times more young Americans are taking antiretroviral meds to protect them from HIV infection than a decade ago, a new study says.

About 208 of every 100,000 U.S. young adults were using pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to prevent becoming infected with HIV in 2023, researchers reported recently in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

That's up from 26 of 100,000 who filled a prescription for PrEP pills in 2016, researchers found in their analysis of data for 18- to 25-year-olds.

"This is a patient population we often neglect in health care, because we don't think about them belonging to pediatric care or adult care, and their stage of cognitive development means they underestimate their STI [sexually transmitted infection] risk in general - yet they're one of the highest risk groups for a new diagnosis of HIV," said lead researcher Dr. Nina Hill, a general internist and pediatrician at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Related

"We're encouraged to see more prescribing over time, but the question remains: are we getting it to the highest-risk patients?" Hill added in a news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed records on more than 1.4 million PrEP prescriptions dispensed to nearly 240,000 young adults between 2016 and 2023.

The first PrEP medication, Truvada, was introduced in 2012 and became available as a generic drug in 2020, researchers said in background notes. A second oral option, Descovy, became available in 2019.

The drugs reduce the chances of acquiring HIV through sex by 99%, when taken consistently as prescribed, researchers said.

Nearly 9 of 10 (87%) of the prescriptions went to men, but Hill noted that some women also are at risk for HIV and could be eligible for PrEP.

Unfortunately, results also showed that the length of time a person remained on PrEP declined by more than two weeks.

This might indicate inconsistent use of PrEP, or show that young adults have trouble keeping up with the appointments and tests needed to continue the medication, researchers said.

Nurse practitioners accounted for 39% of the prescriptions, while family doctors handed out 22% of the scrips, results show. Internists and physician assistants accounted for 14% and 11%, respectively.

PrEP has been recommended since 2019 by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force for teens and adults with an increased risk of acquiring HIV, researchers said.

Under the Affordable Care Act, most insurance programs are required to make PrEP and HIV screening available to patients at no cost.

However, the ACA's preventive care provisions are now under review at the U.S. Supreme Court, and a ruling is expected soon.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has more on pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA: COVID vaccine choice in pregnancy is personal
Health News // 18 minutes ago
FDA: COVID vaccine choice in pregnancy is personal
Federal health officials have pulled back a key recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine -- causing sharp criticism from doctors and other experts.
Hormel recalls canned beef stew over safety concerns
Health News // 1 hour ago
Hormel recalls canned beef stew over safety concerns
Hormel Foods is recalling more than 256,000 pounds of its Dinty Moore Beef Stew amid reports that wood fragments were found in some cans, according to U.S. health officials.
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Diabetes, high blood pressure combo puts more Americans at risk
Twice as many Americans now face the increased risk of death that comes from having both high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, a new study reports.
U.S. cancer survivors grow to 18.6M; predicted to reach 22M by 2035
Health News // 3 hours ago
U.S. cancer survivors grow to 18.6M; predicted to reach 22M by 2035
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 30 (UPI) -- The number of cancer survivors living in the United States is continuing its steady increase, rising to an estimated at 18.6 million as of Jan. 1, according to a study published Friday by the American Cancer Society.
Marijuana use linked to early signs of heart damage
Health News // 20 hours ago
Marijuana use linked to early signs of heart damage
May 29 (UPI) -- Smoking or eating marijuana on a regular basis may damage a healthy person's blood vessels much like tobacco does, a small study finds.
RFK Jr. may stop government scientists from publishing in top journals
Health News // 20 hours ago
RFK Jr. may stop government scientists from publishing in top journals
May 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that he may no longer allow government scientists to publish research in top medical journals.
Pizza, soup, chicken among biggest sources of sodium for Americans
Health News // 22 hours ago
Pizza, soup, chicken among biggest sources of sodium for Americans
Pizza, soup and chicken are among the main sources of sodium for Americans of all racial and ethnic groups, contributing to high blood pressure and heart disease in the United States, researchers reported.
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 28 (UPI) -- The suspected connection between lack of proper sleep and stroke got stronger Wednesday with the publication of a study associating brain tissue damage and impaired thinking with long in-bed time among patients.
Study: Weight loss in middle age might add years to your life
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Weight loss in middle age might add years to your life
Losing just 6.5% of body weight in midlife may lower later risk of disease and premature death, new research shows.
Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice
Health News // 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus says a rare voice disorder called Reinke's edema is behind her famous raspy voice -- and also makes singing live very hard.

Trending Stories

New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
Marijuana use linked to early signs of heart damage
Marijuana use linked to early signs of heart damage
Pizza, soup, chicken among biggest sources of sodium for Americans
Pizza, soup, chicken among biggest sources of sodium for Americans
RFK Jr. may stop government scientists from publishing in top journals
RFK Jr. may stop government scientists from publishing in top journals

Follow Us