Trending
Health News
May 29, 2025 / 5:05 PM

Marijuana use linked to early signs of heart damage

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
Researchers from the University of California-San Francisco looked at the blood vessels of 55 people between 18 and 50 years old. Some smoked marijuana or ate THC-laced edibles at least three times a week for a year, while others didn't use cannabis at all, Adobe stock/HealthDay
Researchers from the University of California-San Francisco looked at the blood vessels of 55 people between 18 and 50 years old. Some smoked marijuana or ate THC-laced edibles at least three times a week for a year, while others didn't use cannabis at all, Adobe stock/HealthDay

May 29 (UPI) -- Smoking or eating marijuana on a regular basis may damage a healthy person's blood vessels much like tobacco does, a small study finds.

Researchers from the University of California-San Francisco looked at the blood vessels of 55 people between 18 and 50 years old. Some smoked marijuana or ate THC-laced edibles at least three times a week for a year, while others didn't use cannabis at all, CNN reported.

None used tobacco or vapes, and they had little exposure to secondhand smoke.

"We found that vascular function was reduced by 42% in marijuana smokers and by 56% in THC-edible users compared to nonusers," lead author Dr. Leila Mohammadi, an assistant researcher in cardiology at UCSF, told CNN.

Related

For the study -- published Wednesday in JAMA Cardiology -- her team used ultrasound to test how well arteries in participants' arms widened after blood flow was cut off with a tight cuff for five minutes.

Arteries that can't widen properly may be an early sign of blood vessel damage, which raises the risk for heart attacks, stroke and other health problems later in life.

"We're looking at a window in the future, showing the early changes that may explain why smoking marijuana has been linked to later heart disease," senior study author Matthew Springer, a professor of medicine at UCSF, said. "It appears the act of smoking and the THC itself both contribute to those changes in different ways."

THC, shorthand for tetrahydrocannabinol, is what makes cannabis users high.

And even those who didn't smoke but used THC-laced edibles regularly, showed reduced vascular function.

That was a surprise, Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist at National Jewish Health in Denver who reviewed the findings, told CNN.

"Could it be that other forms of marijuana - teas, tinctures, edibles - are perhaps not as benign as we once thought?" he said. "We need larger studies to make a better conclusion about this finding."

Study participants who used marijuana more often tended to have worse vascular function, suggesting a dose-related effect. However, the study didn't show blocked arteries or plaque buildup.

Instead, "the vessels just don't grow in diameter in real time when they need to pass more blood, indicating an unhealthy vessel wall that presages later cardiovascular disease," Springer explained.

In lab tests, researchers also found that blood from marijuana smokers caused cells lining vessels to release 27% less of a chemical called nitric oxide that helps relax and widen them. CNN reported.

Earlier research found a 39% drop in nitric oxide when cells were exposed to blood from tobacco smokers.

Blood from edible users didn't have the same effect.

Springer said these findings suggest that both THC and tobacco smoke itself may play a role in harming the heart as well as blood vessels.

"You do yourself no favors by switching from smoking tobacco to marijuana," he said. "Smoking marijuana just gives you a double hit -- the smoke and the THC."

Because of the potential harm it can do, the American Heart Association advises people to avoid smoking or vaping any substance, including cannabis. Its 2020 guidance also noted that irregular heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation, can happen within an hour of smoking THC.

More research is needed to understand whether non-smoked cannabis options could be safer.

"In people, there's like a Goldilocks zone for everything - too much doesn't do right, too little doesn't do right, but just right does fine," Freeman concluded. "We need further investigations to see if there is a Goldilocks zone to be found."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on cannabis and heart health.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

RFK Jr. may stop government scientists from publishing in top journals
Health News // 46 minutes ago
RFK Jr. may stop government scientists from publishing in top journals
May 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that he may no longer allow government scientists to publish research in top medical journals.
Pizza, soup, chicken among biggest sources of sodium for Americans
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pizza, soup, chicken among biggest sources of sodium for Americans
Pizza, soup and chicken are among the main sources of sodium for Americans of all racial and ethnic groups, contributing to high blood pressure and heart disease in the United States, researchers reported.
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 28 (UPI) -- The suspected connection between lack of proper sleep and stroke got stronger Wednesday with the publication of a study associating brain tissue damage and impaired thinking with long in-bed time among patients.
Study: Weight loss in middle age might add years to your life
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Weight loss in middle age might add years to your life
Losing just 6.5% of body weight in midlife may lower later risk of disease and premature death, new research shows.
Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice
Health News // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus says a rare voice disorder called Reinke's edema is behind her famous raspy voice -- and also makes singing live very hard.
Climate change could be fueling cancer deaths in women
Health News // 1 day ago
Climate change could be fueling cancer deaths in women
Higher temperatures spurred by climate change could be increasing women's risk of cancer, a new study says.
Feds increase oversight of Medicaid benefits for 'non-citizens'
Health News // 1 day ago
Feds increase oversight of Medicaid benefits for 'non-citizens'
May 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is increasing its oversight of states to prevent misuse of Medicaid funding to provide services for those who unlawfully entered the United States.
French National Assembly OKs 'right to die' law
Health News // 2 days ago
French National Assembly OKs 'right to die' law
May 27 (UPI) -- France's National Assembly approved a measure that would legalize assisted suicide and euthanasia if signed into law.
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Health News // 2 days ago
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Stimulating the vagus nerve through the ear improved knee pain for some patients, a new trial found.
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Excess deaths in the United States have continued to mount following the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an early demise for hundreds of thousands, a new study says.

Trending Stories

New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
Long hours in bed tied to impaired thinking in post-stroke patients
Study: Weight loss in middle age might add years to your life
Study: Weight loss in middle age might add years to your life
Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice
Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic

Follow Us