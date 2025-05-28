Trending
Health News
May 28, 2025 / 12:51 PM

Miley Cyrus details rare condition affecting her voice

By I. Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus says a rare voice disorder called Reinke's edema is behind her famous raspy voice -- and also makes singing live very hard. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus says a rare voice disorder called Reinke's edema is behind her famous raspy voice -- and also makes singing live very hard. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus says a rare voice disorder called Reinke's edema is behind her famous raspy voice -- and also makes singing live very hard.

The 32-year-old pop star recently discussed the condition during an interview on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, CBS News reported.

She described Reinke's edema as a type of "abuse of the vocal cords," and said she's had it for a long time.

"Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also, in my case, it does not cause it. My voice always sounded like this, so it's a part of my unique anatomy," Cyrus explained. "So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am."

Related

It has also made performing difficult.

"It's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on," she said.

Even talking at the end of the day can be tiring, she added.

"I'll call my mom, and she'll go, 'Oh you sound like you're talking through a radio,' and that's how you know I'm really tired because it creates that like ultimate vocal fry."

What is Reinke's edema?

Reinke's edema is a condition that causes swelling in the vocal cords. It's also known as vocal cord edema or polypoid corditis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It's most common in people who smoke for a long time, but it can also happen in people with acid reflux or those who use their voice a lot, CBS News said.

In some cases, the swelling forms growths that look like polyps on the vocal cords.

The condition is very rare -- less than 1% of the general population have it, the clinic noted.

Symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can include:

Hoarseness or raspiness

A deeper-sounding voice

Trouble speaking loudly

There are both surgical and nonsurgical ways to treat Reinke's edema.

Surgery may involve using a laser or small tools to remove the swollen tissue. Speech therapy and treating root causes -- like quitting smoking or taking acid reflux medicine -- can also help.

But Cyrus said she's avoiding surgery for now.

She's "not willing to sever [the tissue] because the chance of waking up from a surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability." CBS News reported.

Even though the condition makes performing difficult, Cyrus said it's also part of what makes her voice distinctive: "My voice is super unique because of it."

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on Reinke's edema.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Climate change could be fueling cancer deaths in women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Climate change could be fueling cancer deaths in women
Higher temperatures spurred by climate change could be increasing women's risk of cancer, a new study says.
Feds increase oversight of Medicaid benefits for 'non-citizens'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Feds increase oversight of Medicaid benefits for 'non-citizens'
May 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is increasing its oversight of states to prevent misuse of Medicaid funding to provide services for those who unlawfully entered the United States.
French National Assembly OKs 'right to die' law
Health News // 20 hours ago
French National Assembly OKs 'right to die' law
May 27 (UPI) -- France's National Assembly approved a measure that would legalize assisted suicide and euthanasia if signed into law.
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Stimulating the vagus nerve through the ear improved knee pain for some patients, a new trial found.
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Excess deaths in the United States have continued to mount following the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an early demise for hundreds of thousands, a new study says.
Convenience stores eyed as way to provide morning-after pill
Health News // 1 day ago
Convenience stores eyed as way to provide morning-after pill
St. PAUL, Minn., May 27 (UPI) -- Women's health advocates say they want to expand the availability of morning-after pills to convenience stores as new state abortion laws sow confusion about their legality and pharmacies are closing nationwide.
Strength of immune-system response may drive healthy aging
Health News // 5 days ago
Strength of immune-system response may drive healthy aging
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- It may not be the mythical fountain of youth, but the strength of the body's immune system, or immune resilience, could hold the key to a healthy, long life, as it can help minimize inflammation.
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
Health News // 2 days ago
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 25 (UPI) -- A new rapid blood test for newborns could potentially detect genetic mutations linked to thousands of rare diseases all at once, greatly improving on current inefficient detection methods, according to a new study.
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
Health News // 3 days ago
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
May 24 (UPI) -- All non-medical products containing THC in any form soon could be outlawed in Texas after state lawmakers approved a full ban on Wednesday.
FDA issues norovirus warning on frozen oysters from South Korea
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA issues norovirus warning on frozen oysters from South Korea
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that certain half-shell oysters that are frozen and raw harvested in South Korea may be potentially contaminated with norovirus.

Trending Stories

French National Assembly OKs 'right to die' law
French National Assembly OKs 'right to die' law
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Feds increase oversight of Medicaid benefits for 'non-citizens'
Feds increase oversight of Medicaid benefits for 'non-citizens'
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban

Follow Us