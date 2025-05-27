Trending
Health News
May 27, 2025 / 4:49 PM

French National Assembly okays 'right to die' law

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
French President Emmanuel Macron said France's proposed euthanasia law could become a ballot initiative if the nation's lawmakers don't approve it after the National Assembly passed enabling legislation on its first reading. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
French President Emmanuel Macron said France's proposed euthanasia law could become a ballot initiative if the nation's lawmakers don't approve it after the National Assembly passed enabling legislation on its first reading. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- France's National Assembly approved a measure that would legalize assisted suicide and euthanasia if signed into law.

The French lawmakers passed the measure, dubbed the "right to die" law, on a 305-199 vote during the measure's first reading in the National Assembly, but the conditions would be among the most restrictive in Europe, The Guardian reported.

The measure authorizes assisted suicide or euthanasia for adults ages 18 and over under very strict conditions.

A patient must have a "serious and incurable" illness that has become either terminal or "advanced" to qualify for the procedure, Politico reported.

Related

They also must experience "unbearable" psychological or physical suffering that resists treatment.

Patients must be able to provide informed consent and must self-administer any lethal medication if they are physically capable of doing so.

A medical doctor also must approve the procedure for respective patients if the proposed measure becomes law.

Centrist and leftwing lawmakers generally voted in favor of the measure, while conservative lawmakers mostly opposed it.

Although the National Assembly passed the bill, it faces a vote in the Senate and goes back to the National Assembly for an additional vote following a second reading.

France recently implemented a new parliamentary system that requires the National Assembly to vote on bills during a first reading and then again during a second reading upon passage in the Senate.

Several other European states, including Austria, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland, have similar laws in effect.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom are considering legalizing a similar procedure there.

If French lawmakers do not legalize the right to die, French President Emmanuel Macron has said it could be put on a ballot for a public vote.

The National Assembly also approved a measure that would legalize palliative care that relieves symptoms of serious illnesses and medical conditions to improve respective patients' quality of life.

That measure received unanimous support in the National Assembly and was sent to the French Senate for consideration.

Latest Headlines

Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Stimulating the vagus nerve through the ear improved knee pain for some patients, a new trial found.
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 7 hours ago
United States had 1.5 million excess deaths following COVID-19 pandemic
Excess deaths in the United States have continued to mount following the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an early demise for hundreds of thousands, a new study says.
Convenience stores eyed as way to provide morning-after pill
Health News // 12 hours ago
Convenience stores eyed as way to provide morning-after pill
St. PAUL, Minn., May 27 (UPI) -- Women's health advocates say they want to expand the availability of morning-after pills to convenience stores as new state abortion laws sow confusion about their legality and pharmacies are closing nationwide.
Strength of immune-system response may drive healthy aging
Health News // 4 days ago
Strength of immune-system response may drive healthy aging
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- It may not be the mythical fountain of youth, but the strength of the body's immune system, or immune resilience, could hold the key to a healthy, long life, as it can help minimize inflammation.
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
Health News // 1 day ago
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 25 (UPI) -- A new rapid blood test for newborns could potentially detect genetic mutations linked to thousands of rare diseases all at once, greatly improving on current inefficient detection methods, according to a new study.
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
Health News // 3 days ago
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
May 24 (UPI) -- All non-medical products containing THC in any form soon could be outlawed in Texas after state lawmakers approved a full ban on Wednesday.
FDA issues norovirus warning on frozen oysters from South Korea
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA issues norovirus warning on frozen oysters from South Korea
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that certain half-shell oysters that are frozen and raw harvested in South Korea may be potentially contaminated with norovirus.
Report blames processed foods, poor lifestyles for health epidemic
Health News // 4 days ago
Report blames processed foods, poor lifestyles for health epidemic
May 22 (UPI) -- A report released Thursday said highly processed foods, exposure to chemicals and excessive use of prescription drugs are among the factors responsible or chronic child illnesses in the United States.
Sugar, fat, salt on rise in U.S. breakfast cereals, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Sugar, fat, salt on rise in U.S. breakfast cereals, study shows
May 22 (UPI) -- They're brightly colored, packed in enticing boxes and often marketed as healthy -- but many cereals today are actually less nutritious than they were a decade ago, a new study has found.
Blood, urine tests can identify level of ultra-processed food In diet
Health News // 6 days ago
Blood, urine tests can identify level of ultra-processed food In diet
May 21 (UPI) -- Blood and urine tests might be able to reveal how much of your diet is made up of industrially produced foods, a new study says.

Trending Stories

Convenience stores eyed as way to provide morning-after pill
Convenience stores eyed as way to provide morning-after pill
Strength of immune-system response may drive healthy aging
Strength of immune-system response may drive healthy aging
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
New blood test screens for thousands of rare inherited diseases at once
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
Texas lawmakers approve full THC ban
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear
Study explores possibility of knee pain relief through the ear

Follow Us