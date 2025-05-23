FDA issues norovirus warning on frozen oysters from South Korea

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that certain half-shell oysters that are frozen and raw harvested from South Korea may be potentially contaminated with norovirus. File Photo (2020) by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that certain half-shell oysters that are frozen and raw harvested in South Korea may be potentially contaminated with norovirus.

The agency on Thursday advised restaurants and retailers to dispose of these products, and consumers experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or also the FDA.

On May 15, the California Department of Public Health notified the FDA of an outbreak of norovirus illnesses associated with the consumption of oysters in a lot from the Republic of Korea.

The FDA said oysters with Lot Code: B250130 were harvested on Jan. 30 and may have been distributed to restaurants and retailers in 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington.

Khee Trading Inc. of Compton, Calif., recalled the affected oysters, which were processed by JBR KR-15-SP.

Shellfish, including oysters, contaminated with norovirus may look, smell and taste normal, the FDA said.

Norovirus symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain. Also, severe dehydration can occur, especially in vulnerable groups. A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after norovirus exposure. Most people with norovirus illness get better in one to three days.

"Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process," the FDA advises. "Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

In June 2024, the FDA also warned about frozen raw half-shell oysters from South Korea with potentially contaminated norovirus. Those were only sold in California.