Trending
Health News
May 22, 2025 / 8:02 PM

Sugar, fat, salt on rise in U.S. breakfast cereals, study shows

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
Share with X
Breakfast cereals in the United States now contain more sugar, fat and salt, while key nutrients like protein and fiber are on the decline, according to research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. File photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE
Breakfast cereals in the United States now contain more sugar, fat and salt, while key nutrients like protein and fiber are on the decline, according to research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. File photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- They're a go-to breakfast for millions of kids and adults. They're brightly colored, packed in enticing boxes and often marketed as healthy -- but many cereals today are actually less nutritious than they were a decade ago, a new study has found.

Breakfast cereals in the United States. now contain more sugar, fat and salt, while key nutrients like protein and fiber are on the decline, according to research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.

The study looked at 1,200 newly launched or reformulated cereals sold between 2010 and 2023.

Researchers found that while these cereals are often promoted as healthy, their nutrition labels tell a different story.

Related

"What's most surprising to me is that the healthy claims made on the front of these products and the nutritional facts on the back are actually going in the opposite direction," study co-author Shuoli Zhao, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Kentucky, told The New York Times.

The study found that, per serving, total fat in breakfast cereals rose by 34%, sodium by 32%, and sugar by nearly 11% over the 13-year period.

This trend concerns experts because ready-to-eat cereals are a major part of the American diet, especially for kiddos, The Times reported.

Nearly one-third of children eat cereal each morning, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But only 15% eat fruit with their meal, and just 10% of kids eat eggs.

Dr. Peter Lurie, head of the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, called the results surprising.

"It's extraordinary that, at a time when Americans are becoming more health conscious, a product often marketed as offering a healthy start to one's day is actually getting less healthy," Lurie told The Times.

Some nutrition experts say the food industry creates confusion.

"It reinforces my belief that the food marketplace is very confusing, and that's not by accident," said Josephine Connolly-Schoonen, head of the nutrition division at Stony Brook Medicine in New York, who was not involved with the study. "The food industry engineers the confusion."

She encourages families to focus on whole foods like overnight oats, eggs, fruit and whole-grain bread.

The three largest cereal makers in the United States -- Kellogg's, General Mills and Post -- did not respond to The Times' requests for comment.

U.S. cereal makers do produce healthier versions of some brands in countries like Canada and in Europe.

Meanwhile, cereals served in U.S. schools have become more nutritious thanks to a 2010 federal law. New rules limiting sugar in school cereals take effect this summer, with even stricter rules coming in 2027, the School Nutrition Association says.

Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokesperson for the group, said she hopes food makers will offer these healthier products to the general American public.

"If we're encouraging kids to eat healthier at school," she said, "then we want them to be eating healthier at home too."

More information

KidsHealth has a list of breakfast ideas for kids.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Blood, urine tests can identify level of ultra-processed food In diet
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood, urine tests can identify level of ultra-processed food In diet
May 21 (UPI) -- Blood and urine tests might be able to reveal how much of your diet is made up of industrially produced foods, a new study says.
Report: U.S. young men feel lonelier than other age groups
Health News // 2 days ago
Report: U.S. young men feel lonelier than other age groups
May 20 (UPI) -- About a fourth of younger men surveyed in the United States feel lonely, which is significantly higher than the national averages for all men and women.
FDA says Florida cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 15 states
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA says Florida cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 15 states
May 20 (UPI) -- FDA officials have warned the American public to not eat, sell or serve cucumbers grown and distributed by two Florida companies after a salmonella outbreak in more than a dozen states.
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
Health News // 3 days ago
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19 (UPI) -- With lung cancer rates among non-smokers rising, especially young East Asian women, a new study released Monday is touting the promise of an artificial intelligence tool to accurately predict who's most at risk.
Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do
Health News // 2 days ago
Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do
Lounging around too much after a heart attack can set you up for another one, a new study says.
World's first-ever human bladder transplant carried out by UCLA, USC surgeons
Health News // 3 days ago
World's first-ever human bladder transplant carried out by UCLA, USC surgeons
May 19 (UPI) -- Surgeons in southern California successfully completed the world's first-ever human bladder transplant on 41-year-old Oscar Larrainzar in what's being called a potentially "game-changing" method
FDA approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with limitations
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with limitations
May 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with age restrictions after a six-week delay.
New blood test for Alzheimer's approved by FDA
Health News // 6 days ago
New blood test for Alzheimer's approved by FDA
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new blood test for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease in patients beginning to show cognitive decline.
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company team up to create obesity pills
Health News // 6 days ago
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company team up to create obesity pills
May 16 (UPI) -- Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is teaming up with California-based biotech Septerna to develop new pills to treat obesity, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
Health News // 6 days ago
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
May 16 (UPI) -- A new report says rice sold in U.S. stores contains toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.

Trending Stories

Blood, urine tests can identify level of ultra-processed food In diet
Blood, urine tests can identify level of ultra-processed food In diet
Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do
Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do
Report: U.S. young men feel lonelier than other age groups
Report: U.S. young men feel lonelier than other age groups
FDA says Florida cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 15 states
FDA says Florida cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 15 states
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'

Follow Us