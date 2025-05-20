Trending
Health News
May 20, 2025 / 12:04 PM

Recovering from heart attack? Here's what you shouldn't do

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Within a year of being treated for heart attack symptoms, people who sat around afterwards for more than 14 hours a day on average were at greater risk for another heart-related health emergency, researchers reported Monday. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Within a year of being treated for heart attack symptoms, people who sat around afterwards for more than 14 hours a day on average were at greater risk for another heart-related health emergency, researchers reported Monday. Adobe stock/HealthDay

Lounging around too much after a heart attack can set you up for another one, a new study says.

Within a year of being treated for heart attack symptoms, people who sat around afterwards for more than 14 hours a day on average were at greater risk for another heart-related health emergency, researchers reported Monday in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

Those with the lowest activity levels had 2.5 times the risk of another heart problem or death within the following year, results show.

However, replacing sitting around with either movement or sleep can improve a person's odds, researchers found.

Related

"Our study indicates that one doesn't have to start running marathons after a cardiovascular event to see benefits. Sitting less and moving or sleeping a little more can make a real difference," said lead researcher Keith Diaz, an associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

"More physical activity and more sleep are healthier than sitting, so we hope these findings support health professionals to move toward a more holistic, flexible and individualized approach for physical activity in patients after a heart attack or chest pain," Diaz added in a news release.

For the study, researchers followed more than 600 people ages 21 to 96 who were treated for a heart attack or chest pain at the Columbia University Medical Center's ER between 2016 and 2020.

The participants wore a wrist device that tracked their movements for a median of 30 days after their hospital discharge, allowing researchers to estimate their physical activity. (Median means half tracked longer, half for less time.)

Researchers tracked the people for a year following their ER visit, and compared how they fared to their average movement levels.

"Current treatment guidelines after a cardiac event focus mainly on encouraging patients to exercise regularly," Diaz said. "In our study, we explored whether sedentary time itself may contribute to cardiovascular risk."

Results showed that replacing a half-hour of sedentary time with a half-hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke or death by 61%.

Likewise, replacing the same amount of sedentary time with light physical activity lowered risk by 50%.

Even replacing sedentary time with sleep lowered risk by 14%, results show.

"We were surprised that replacing sedentary time with sleep also lowered risk," Diaz said. "Sleep is a restorative behavior that helps the body and mind recover, which is especially important after a serious health event like a heart attack."

These results provide "further support for a 'sit less, move more' strategy and -- important for patients recently hospitalized for acute coronary syndrome who may have barriers to more intense exercise -- found that increasing light-intensity activities by 30 minutes a day was related to dramatic reductions in the risk of a cardiac event within the next year," said American Heart Association spokeswoman Bethany Barone Gibbs, chair of epidemiology and biostatistics at West Virginia University's School of Public Health.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on physical activity for adults.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

World's first-ever human bladder transplant carried out by UCLA, USC surgeons
Health News // 19 hours ago
World's first-ever human bladder transplant carried out by UCLA, USC surgeons
May 19 (UPI) -- Surgeons in southern California successfully completed the world's first-ever human bladder transplant on 41-year-old Oscar Larrainzar in what's being called a potentially "game-changing" method
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
Health News // 19 hours ago
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19 (UPI) -- With lung cancer rates among non-smokers rising, especially young East Asian women, a new study released Monday is touting the promise of an artificial intelligence tool to accurately predict who's most at risk.
FDA approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with limitations
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with limitations
May 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with age restrictions after a six-week delay.
New blood test for Alzheimer's approved by FDA
Health News // 3 days ago
New blood test for Alzheimer's approved by FDA
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new blood test for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease in patients beginning to show cognitive decline.
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company team up to create obesity pills
Health News // 3 days ago
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company team up to create obesity pills
May 16 (UPI) -- Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is teaming up with California-based biotech Septerna to develop new pills to treat obesity, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
Health News // 3 days ago
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
May 16 (UPI) -- A new report says rice sold in U.S. stores contains toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
Health News // 4 days ago
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
St. PAUL, Minn., May 15 (UPI) -- Millions of "long COVID" patients coping with debilitating "brain fog" and chronic fatigue, who are looking for answers to what's at the root of their illness, received a hopeful sign Thursday.
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
Health News // 5 days ago
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
May 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has temporarily halted the import of live cattle, horses and bison from Mexico to stop the spread of New World screwworm, a parasite that can be deadly to animals and hurt people.
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
Health News // 6 days ago
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
May 14 (UPI) -- Researchers say they've discovered an already approved migraine drug that can stop symptoms hours before a severe headache starts.
No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds
Health News // 6 days ago
No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds
May 13 (UPI) -- ADHD stimulant meds don't increase children's risk of psychosis, a new study says.

Trending Stories

World's first-ever human bladder transplant carried out by UCLA, USC surgeons
World's first-ever human bladder transplant carried out by UCLA, USC surgeons
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool 'Sybil'
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms

Follow Us