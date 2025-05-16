Trending
Health News
May 16, 2025 / 4:42 PM

New blood test for Alzheimer's approved by FDA

By Adam Schrader
Share with X

May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new blood test for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease in patients beginning to show cognitive decline.

Fujirebio Diagnostics, a firm dedicated to developing medical diagnostic products, has been cleared by the FDA to begin marketing the test, known as the Lumipulse G pTau217/ß-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio.

"Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million," said Dr. Michelle Tarver, the director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

"Today's clearance is an important step for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, making it easier and potentially more accessible for U.S. patients earlier in the disease."

Related

The test works by looking at the ratio of two proteins in a patient's blood plasma, which together are a sign of amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

Until now, confirming amyloid plaque has required costly PET brain scans or an invasive spinal tap to test cerebrospinal fluid. The new blood test would be cheaper and safer for patients testing for Alzheimer's disease.

To clear the new blood test, the FDA evaluated data from a multi-center clinical study of 499 individual plasma samples from adults who were cognitively impaired and compared the results to those from tests using PET scans or spinal taps.

In the study, when the blood test indicated a person likely had Alzheimer's-related plaques, it was correct about 92% of the time, the FDA determined.

When the test said a person likely didn't have plaques, it was correct about 97% of the time.

"These findings indicate that the new blood test can reliably predict the presence or absence of amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer's disease at the time of the test in patients who are cognitively impaired," the FDA said in a news release.

"The test is intended for patients presenting at a specialized care setting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline. The results must be interpreted in conjunction with other patient clinical information."

Latest Headlines

Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company team up to create obesity pills
Health News // 2 hours ago
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company team up to create obesity pills
May 16 (UPI) -- Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is teaming up with California-based biotech Septerna to develop new pills to treat obesity, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
Health News // 3 hours ago
Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study
May 16 (UPI) -- A new report says rice sold in U.S. stores contains toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
Health News // 1 day ago
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
St. PAUL, Minn., May 15 (UPI) -- Millions of "long COVID" patients coping with debilitating "brain fog" and chronic fatigue, who are looking for answers to what's at the root of their illness, received a hopeful sign Thursday.
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
May 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has temporarily halted the import of live cattle, horses and bison from Mexico to stop the spread of New World screwworm, a parasite that can be deadly to animals and hurt people.
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
Health News // 2 days ago
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
May 14 (UPI) -- Researchers say they've discovered an already approved migraine drug that can stop symptoms hours before a severe headache starts.
No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds
May 13 (UPI) -- ADHD stimulant meds don't increase children's risk of psychosis, a new study says.
Hearing aids effectively combat seniors' loneliness, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Hearing aids effectively combat seniors' loneliness, study says
May 13 (UPI) -- Hearing aids appear to be an effective method of countering an epidemic of loneliness among U.S. seniors, a new study says.
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
Health News // 3 days ago
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13 (UPI) -- The soaring popularity of smartphone apps that scan barcodes on food products to provide health scores are empowering consumers and shifting dynamics in the food industry, recent studies suggest.
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
Health News // 3 days ago
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
May 12 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's FDA and CDC is advising U.S. patients using the drug Ixchiq to hold off while U.S. health officials seek newer information on vaccine results in the global fight against chikungunya virus.
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Health News // 4 days ago
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Cornelia Tischmacher's road to survival led from Germany to the United States, where she received a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago the day after Christmas 2024.

Trending Stories

New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos celebrate birth of son
Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos celebrate birth of son
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated

Follow Us