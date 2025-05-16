Trending
May 16, 2025 / 1:22 PM / Updated at 2:11 PM

Toxic metals found in all rice samples in study

By India Edwards, HealthDay News
The report, released by Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, found arsenic in 100% of rice samples tested from stores in 20 metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles and Miami.
May 16 (UPI) -- A new report says rice sold in U.S. stores contains toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury.

The report, released by Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, found arsenic in 100% of rice samples tested from stores in 20 metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, CBS News reported.

What's more, 1 in 4 samples exceeded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's arsenic limit for infant rice cereal, which is 100 parts per billion.

That rule was set in 2021, but it only applies to rice cereal made for babies, not to the rice that the rest of the family eats.

"No such limit exists for rice itself -- the bags and boxes of rice served at family meals -- despite it being widely consumed by infants and toddlers," the authors note.

The study tested 145 popular brands of rice, including Trader Joe's and Ben's and Goya. On average, total heavy metal levels across the samples ranged from 63 to 188 ppb, with some going as high as 240 ppb, CBS News said.

Arsenic showed up at the highest levels, followed by cadmium. Lead and mercury were found in smaller amounts.

Responding to the report, the USA Rice Federation acknowledged consumers' concerns.

"We know that arsenic in food is alarming for many consumers and that you may have questions," the group said in a statement emailed to CBS News. "And while we do not agree that there is a public health safety issue as a result of trace amounts of arsenic in rice, we will continue to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure the U.S. rice supply meets any threshold established."

The FDA and National Institutes of Health note that inorganic arsenic -- the form found in higher amounts in this study -- is more toxic than the naturally occurring kind. The Environmental Protection Agency also classifies it as a carcinogen, or a cancer-causing substance.

To lower your exposure, the report offered three tips:

• Cook rice like pasta. Use 6 to 10 cups of water per 1 cup of rice, then drain any extra before eating.

• Try alternatives. Foods like quinoa, barley and couscous have lower levels of heavy metals.

• Choose rice wisely. White rice from California, sushi rice, Thai jasmine and Indian Basmati tend to have lower levels of heavy metals and elements. Avoid brown rice, white rice grown in the southeastern United States and arborio rice from Italy, which were shown to have higher levels.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on environmental contaminants in food.

Latest Headlines

New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
Health News // 1 day ago
New 'long COVID' study zeroes in on possible biological cause of brain fog
St. PAUL, Minn., May 15 (UPI) -- Millions of "long COVID" patients coping with debilitating "brain fog" and chronic fatigue, who are looking for answers to what's at the root of their illness, received a hopeful sign Thursday.
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. suspends live animal imports from Mexico amid screwworm outbreak
May 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has temporarily halted the import of live cattle, horses and bison from Mexico to stop the spread of New World screwworm, a parasite that can be deadly to animals and hurt people.
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
Health News // 2 days ago
Drug said to be effective against early migraine symptoms
May 14 (UPI) -- Researchers say they've discovered an already approved migraine drug that can stop symptoms hours before a severe headache starts.
No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds
May 13 (UPI) -- ADHD stimulant meds don't increase children's risk of psychosis, a new study says.
Hearing aids effectively combat seniors' loneliness, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Hearing aids effectively combat seniors' loneliness, study says
May 13 (UPI) -- Hearing aids appear to be an effective method of countering an epidemic of loneliness among U.S. seniors, a new study says.
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
Health News // 3 days ago
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13 (UPI) -- The soaring popularity of smartphone apps that scan barcodes on food products to provide health scores are empowering consumers and shifting dynamics in the food industry, recent studies suggest.
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
Health News // 3 days ago
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
May 12 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's FDA and CDC is advising U.S. patients using the drug Ixchiq to hold off while U.S. health officials seek newer information on vaccine results in the global fight against chikungunya virus.
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Health News // 4 days ago
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Cornelia Tischmacher's road to survival led from Germany to the United States, where she received a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago the day after Christmas 2024.
130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears
Health News // 4 days ago
130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears
May 11 (UPI) -- Igloo has recalled another 130,000 coolers over fears that pinch points around the handles and latches could lead to finger amputations.
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Health News // 6 days ago
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
May 9 (UPI) -- The number of Americans using illicit opioids, including fentanyl, is 20 times higher than previously estimated, according to a study published by the RAND Corp. and the University of Southern California.

