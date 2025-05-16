Trending
Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos welcome birth of son

By Darryl Coote
Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, announced the birth of her first child on Thursday. Pool File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, announced the birth of her first child on Thursday. Pool File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's second daughter, and her husband, Michael Boulos, announced the birth of their first child, a boy, on Thursday.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she said in a post to Instagram that included a picture of the newborn's foot.

"We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives."

Tiffany, 31, and business executive Boulos, 27, were married at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort residence in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 12, 2022.

Donald had actually been the one to make public the news of his youngest daughter's pregnancy. While campaigning in October, he told the crowd at the Detroit Economic Club that Tiffany Trump was pregnant.

During the rally, he spotted Boulos' father, Massad Boulos, in the crowd.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy, and she's an exceptional young woman," he said. "And she's going to have a baby. So, that's nice."

Tiffany is the daughter of Donald's second marriage to Marla Maples.

The president has five children with three different women.

