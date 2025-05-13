Trending
Health News
May 13, 2025 / 4:23 PM

No link between ADHD medications and psychosis, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Analyses of stimulant prescriptions among nearly 8,400 kids with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder found no evidence that the drugs caused psychosis, researchers reported Monday in the journal Pediatrics. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Analyses of stimulant prescriptions among nearly 8,400 kids with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder found no evidence that the drugs caused psychosis, researchers reported Monday in the journal Pediatrics. Adobe stock/HealthDay

May 13 (UPI) -- ADHD stimulant meds don't increase children's risk of psychosis, a new study says.

Analyses of stimulant prescriptions among nearly 8,400 kids with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder found no evidence that the drugs caused psychosis, researchers reported Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

"Previous observational research has suggested that stimulants may play a causal role in the development of psychotic experiences in young people with ADHD," wrote the research team led by senior investigator Dr. Ian Kelleher, chair of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Edinburgh in the U.K.

However, this perceived link likely is because kids who are more likely to be treated for ADHD also share factors that place them at higher risk for psychotic episodes, researchers said.

Related

These factors include more severe ADHD symptoms and a higher number of other mental health problems researchers found.

"Our findings do not support a causal relationship between stimulant prescription and psychotic experiences," the study concluded. "Rather, the association appears to be confounded by factors that both increase probability of stimulant prescription and lead to psychotic experiences."

For the study, researchers tracked the health of children participating in an adolescent brain development study in the United States. Kids 9 to 10 were recruited into the study between 2016 and 2018.

Of those children, just under 6% had been prescribed one or more stimulant prescriptions.

At first, results indicated that stimulant meds did indeed increase the risk of a psychotic episode by 46%.

However, researchers found the reverse was also true, with psychotic episodes nearly doubling the chances a child would be prescribed stimulant medications.

After adjusting for this two-way association, researchers found no significant link between the use of the ADHD meds and psychosis.

"Our findings suggest that shared characteristics associated with psychotic experiences and likelihood to be treated for ADHD may drive the association between stimulants and psychotic experiences, rather than stimulants playing a causal role," researchers concluded.

"It is likely that young people with more severe ADHD are more likely to develop psychotic experiences and are also more likely to be prescribed stimulants," they added.

More information

The National Alliance on Mental Health has more about psychosis.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Hearing aids effectively combat seniors' loneliness, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Hearing aids effectively combat seniors' loneliness, study says
May 13 (UPI) -- Hearing aids appear to be an effective method of countering an epidemic of loneliness among U.S. seniors, a new study says.
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
Health News // 9 hours ago
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13 (UPI) -- The soaring popularity of smartphone apps that scan barcodes on food products to provide health scores are empowering consumers and shifting dynamics in the food industry, recent studies suggest.
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
Health News // 22 hours ago
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
May 12 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's FDA and CDC is advising U.S. patients using the drug Ixchiq to hold off while U.S. health officials seek newer information on vaccine results in the global fight against chikungunya virus.
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Health News // 1 day ago
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Cornelia Tischmacher's road to survival led from Germany to the United States, where she received a double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago the day after Christmas 2024.
130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears
Health News // 2 days ago
130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears
May 11 (UPI) -- Igloo has recalled another 130,000 coolers over fears that pinch points around the handles and latches could lead to finger amputations.
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Health News // 4 days ago
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
May 9 (UPI) -- The number of Americans using illicit opioids, including fentanyl, is 20 times higher than previously estimated, according to a study published by the RAND Corp. and the University of Southern California.
FDA approves 3 natural food color additives
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA approves 3 natural food color additives
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved three new natural food color additives, part of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s move away from artificial options.
Smoking doesn't explain greater COPD risk for women
Health News // 4 days ago
Smoking doesn't explain greater COPD risk for women
May 9 (UPI) -- Smoking can't explain why women are more at risk for COPD, a new study says.
Blood testing could spot cancer early, study says
Health News // 4 days ago
Blood testing could spot cancer early, study says
May 9 (UPI) -- Blood tests could catch as many as half of cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage, a new study says.
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
Health News // 5 days ago
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
May 8 (UPI) -- Sleep apnea could be costing you brain power and increasing your risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.

Trending Stories

After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
After 2 reported deaths, officials tell Ixchiq users age 60+ to stop vaccine temporarily
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
Barcode scanner apps reveal truth about food, cosmetics
130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears
130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins
Double-lung transplant in U.S. saves German mother of twins

Follow Us