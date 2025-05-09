Trending
Health News
May 9, 2025 / 3:38 PM

FDA approves 3 natural food color additives

By Simon Druker
Share with X
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved three new natural food color additives, part of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s move away from artificial options. File Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 2 | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved three new natural food color additives, part of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s move away from artificial options. File Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved three new natural food color additives, part of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s push to move away from artificial options.

"Today we take a major step to Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy said in a statement issued by HHS.

"For too long, our food system has relied on synthetic, petroleum-based dyes that offer no nutritional value and pose unnecessary health risks. We're removing these dyes and approving safe, natural alternatives to protect families and support healthier choices."

Days before President Donald Trump took office in January, the federal government announced it was moving to ban Red No. 3 by the year 2028, after studies showed the long-used synthetic food dye had links to cancer.

Related

The product's use is already prohibited in California and Illinois, as well as the European Union.

A 2021 report issued by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment looked at potential Neurobehavioral Effects of Synthetic Food Dyes in Children.

In March, Kennedy directed the FDA to close a loophole that gave food companies the ability to "self-affirm" that their ingredients are safe.

Under the department's Make America Healthy Again initiative, Kennedy has vowed to eliminate petroleum-based food dyes in the United States.

"On April 22, I said the FDA would soon approve several new color additives and would accelerate our review of others. I'm pleased to report that promises made have been promises kept," FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary said in a statement issued by the agency.

Friday's approvals relate to a blue extract stemming from a type of unicellular red algae submitted by a French company, as well as a white Calcium phosphate-based additive developed by a New Jersey company. Officials also approved a submission by a Missouri firm for a blue additive derived from butterfly pea flower extract.

Latest Headlines

Smoking doesn't explain greater COPD risk for women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Smoking doesn't explain greater COPD risk for women
May 9 (UPI) -- Smoking can't explain why women are more at risk for COPD, a new study says.
Blood testing could spot cancer early, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Blood testing could spot cancer early, study says
May 9 (UPI) -- Blood tests could catch as many as half of cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage, a new study says.
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
May 8 (UPI) -- Sleep apnea could be costing you brain power and increasing your risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
May 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced an aggressive agency-wide Artificial intelligence adoption timeline that includes an AI-assisted scientific review pilot.
Face mask can detect kidney disease via breath, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Face mask can detect kidney disease via breath, study finds
May 8 (UPI) -- A modified surgical face mask containing a specialized breath sensor can accurately detect when someone has kidney disease, according to a new research published Wednesday in the journal ACS Sensors.
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
May 8 (UPI) -- Fast food and ready-made packaged eats could be doing slow damage to people's brains.
Study blames pollution, unhealthy diets for regional heart disease spikes across Asia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study blames pollution, unhealthy diets for regional heart disease spikes across Asia
May 8 (UPI) -- Rapidly rising rates of heart disease across Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania are being driven by localized consequences of industrialization and rapid economic growth, according to research released Thursday.
Trump withdraws surgeon general nominee, replaces her with Stanford grad, doctor
Health News // 1 day ago
Trump withdraws surgeon general nominee, replaces her with Stanford grad, doctor
May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as his nominee for U.S. surgeon general and announced Dr. Casey Means as his new selection.
Medicare, Medicaid private health data to be used by HHS for autism research
Health News // 2 days ago
Medicare, Medicaid private health data to be used by HHS for autism research
May 7 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Wednesday said Medicare and Medicaid private health data will be used for autism research.
Conversion therapy said to possibly harm long-term heart health
Health News // 2 days ago
Conversion therapy said to possibly harm long-term heart health
Conversion therapy might harm a young person's long-term heart health, a new study says.

Trending Stories

Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
Shingles vaccine could protect heart health, study finds
Shingles vaccine could protect heart health, study finds
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated

Follow Us