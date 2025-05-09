Trending
Health News
May 9, 2025 / 4:22 PM

First at-home test to screen for cervical cancer approved by FDA

By Allen Cone
Share with X

May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Teal Health to provide the nation's first at-home test kit to screen for cervical cancer.

The Teal Wand, which will be available for those age 25 to 65 at average risk, tests for human papillomavirus, or HPV, a virus that causes most cervical cancers.

Teal Health CEO Kara Egan didn't say how much the test would cost. Egan anticipates the test will be covered by insurance.

They will first be available in California in June and then expand nationwide.

Related

Until now, the only way to screen for cervical cancer was in a doctor's office during a pelvic exam.

"As a mom and a woman, I get how easy it is to put your own health last," Egan said in a news release. "That's why this FDA approval means so much; it's not just about an innovative new product, it's about finally giving women an option that actually makes sense for their lives -- something that can be done quickly and comfortably at home. Because when we make care easier to get, we help women stay healthy, for themselves and for the people who rely on them every day."

Because of the invasive aspect, the company found 1 in 4 women in the United States are behind in testing.

Dr. Emeline Aviki, a gynecologic-oncologist at New York University Langone Health, who worked on initial studies, told CNBC: "It's not a fun exam and it's the easiest thing to cancel."

She worked on early studies to validate the new test.

In a Teal Health study, 86% of participants thought they would more likely stay up-to-date with cervical cancer screening if they could do it at home. And 94% said they would prefer to self-collect at home if it were accurate.

In the new vaginal swab, a speculum is used and samples of cells are collected from the cervix.

Last year, the FDA approved a similar swab, also performed by patients themselves, that's collected in a doctor's office.

"What's different about this new indication is that this sample can be collected at home and not in a medical setting," Dr. George Sawaya, a gynecologist at University of California San Francisco Health, told CNBC. You have to logically believe that would increase access if people's main barrier was getting to a medical setting."

Patients can order the test kit after a telehealth appointment with a doctor. The swab is then mailed to a lab for analysis.

The product initially must be prescribed by one of Teal Health's virtual providers.

If there is a positive test, women may need additional tests in a doctor's office.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 13,360 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year and about 4,320 women will die. "Cervical cancer incidence rates decreased by more than half from the mid-1970s to the mid-2000s because of widespread screening uptake," ACA said.

Cervical cancer mortality rates also dropped by more than half since the mid-1970s.

The study found the test detects cervical precancer 96% of the time.

"As a Principal Investigator in the SELF-CERV trial, I saw firsthand how receptive and excited women were to use the Teal Wand," Dr. Christine Conageski, associate professor, OB-GYN and director of the Complex Dysplasia Clinic at the University of Colorado, said in the company's news release. "Cervical cancer is largely preventable, yet screening rates in the U.S. continue to lag, and the FDA approval of this at-home Teal Wand self-collection device is a critical step forward. It offers an evidence-based way to expand access without compromising accuracy."

She noted women must do more than be tested.

"But access is only part of the solution," she said. "Comprehensive screening must go hand in hand with structured, reliable follow-up."

Last year, researchers found a new urine test might help doctors more easily screen for cervical cancer. The test looks for proteins generated by a type of cancer-causing human papillomavirus, HPV 16.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves 3 natural food color additives
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA approves 3 natural food color additives
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved three new natural food color additives, part of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s move away from artificial options.
Smoking doesn't explain greater COPD risk for women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Smoking doesn't explain greater COPD risk for women
May 9 (UPI) -- Smoking can't explain why women are more at risk for COPD, a new study says.
Blood testing could spot cancer early, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Blood testing could spot cancer early, study says
May 9 (UPI) -- Blood tests could catch as many as half of cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage, a new study says.
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
May 8 (UPI) -- Sleep apnea could be costing you brain power and increasing your risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
May 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced an aggressive agency-wide Artificial intelligence adoption timeline that includes an AI-assisted scientific review pilot.
Face mask can detect kidney disease via breath, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Face mask can detect kidney disease via breath, study finds
May 8 (UPI) -- A modified surgical face mask containing a specialized breath sensor can accurately detect when someone has kidney disease, according to a new research published Wednesday in the journal ACS Sensors.
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
May 8 (UPI) -- Fast food and ready-made packaged eats could be doing slow damage to people's brains.
Study blames pollution, unhealthy diets for regional heart disease spikes across Asia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study blames pollution, unhealthy diets for regional heart disease spikes across Asia
May 8 (UPI) -- Rapidly rising rates of heart disease across Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania are being driven by localized consequences of industrialization and rapid economic growth, according to research released Thursday.
Trump withdraws surgeon general nominee, replaces her with Stanford grad, doctor
Health News // 1 day ago
Trump withdraws surgeon general nominee, replaces her with Stanford grad, doctor
May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as his nominee for U.S. surgeon general and announced Dr. Casey Means as his new selection.
Medicare, Medicaid private health data to be used by HHS for autism research
Health News // 2 days ago
Medicare, Medicaid private health data to be used by HHS for autism research
May 7 (UPI) -- The National Institutes of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Wednesday said Medicare and Medicaid private health data will be used for autism research.

Trending Stories

Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
Sleep apnea tied to memory-related brain decline, study says
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
FDA says it will be 'aggressive' in adopting artificial intelligence in its labs
Shingles vaccine could protect heart health, study finds
Shingles vaccine could protect heart health, study finds
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
Ultra-processed foods tied to Parkinson's disease risk
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated
Survey: U.S. adults' use of illicit opioids 20 times higher than previously estimated

Follow Us