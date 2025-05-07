Trump withdraws surgeon general nominee, replaces her with Stanford grad, doctor

May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as his nominee for U.S. surgeon general and announced Dr. Casey Means as his new selection.

Means has close ties to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with "impeccable" Make America Healthy Again credentials, according to Trump.

Nesheiwat, who was nominated on Nov. 22, was scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday.

CBS News reported that records showed she graduated from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, and not the University of Arkansas School of Medicine as was said when her nomination was announced. The University of Arkansas verified that Nesheiwat completed her residency there but didn't earn a degree.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer posted Sunday on X that Nesheiwat was "unfit" for the role, including "her advocacy for the China Virus 'vaccine' (despite evidence that it causes severe health risks and doesn't prevent the spread of COVID) as recently as November 2024."

Trump posted on Truth Social that Nesheiwat, who has been a medical contributor for Fox News, will serve in another capacity at HHS. Her brother-in-law is Mike Waltz, who last week was removed as Trump's national security adviser and has been nominated as ambassador to the United Nations.

"I am looking forward to continuing to support President Trump and working closely with Secretary Kennedy in a senior policy role to Make America Healthy Again!" Nesheiwat posted on X. "My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn't changed."

Means thanked Trump on X for his Truth Social post.

"Casey has impeccable 'MAHA' credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans."

Trump said her academic achievements and life's work "are absolutely outstanding."

"Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History," Trump wrote. "Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working."

Means, 37, earned undergraduate and medical degrees at Stanford University, and has held research positions at the National Institutes of Health, New York University and Oregon Health & Science University, according to her bio on her website.

Means is the co-founder of Levels, a health technology company of continuous glucose monitors.

Her brother, entrepreneur Calley Means, worked on Kennedy's presidential campaign and is now a special employee in HHS.

Calley Means posted on X: "I am so proud of her and know she will help the President and @SecKennedy change the world."

President Trump just announced @CaseyMeansMD as his Surgeon General pick. Here are some videos of her speaking about the existential chronic disease crisis. I am so proud of her and know she will help the President and @SecKennedy change the world.https://t.co/D2UYI5xVKB— Calley Means (@calleymeans) May 7, 2025

She backs metabolic health, which is when a person's body processes food in a way that keeps their blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides and weight at a healthy range.

During an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan six months ago, she said conditions such as autism, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and cancers among Americans are caused by "metabolic dysfunction."

The surgeon general under the Biden administration was Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Dr. Antonia Novello was the first woman and the first Hispanic person to serve as U.S. surgeon general, appointed in 1990.