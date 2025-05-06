Trending
Health News
May 6, 2025 / 12:53 PM

Test for condition related to high blood pressure not worthwhile, researchers say

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Getting rid of an inaccurate test for aldosteronism could "improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce time to treatment," researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada said. Adobe stock/HealthDay
May 6 (UPI) -- A test commonly used to confirm a condition linked to high blood pressure is often inaccurate, causing doctors to skip treatment that might improve patients' heart health, a new study says.

The test checks for primary aldosteronism, a condition that affects up to 30% of people with high blood pressure, researchers said.

Getting rid of this inaccurate test could "improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce time to treatment. This represents a large paradigm shift in the field of hypertension," the research team led by Dr. Alexander Leung, an associate professor of medicine with the University of Calgary in Canada, said in a news release.

Primary aldosteronism involves overproduction of the hormone aldosterone, which regulates levels of sodium and potassium in the bloodstream, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

People with the condition tend to retain salt, increasing their blood pressure, researchers said.

Excellent treatments for primary aldosteronism are available, but fewer than 1% of patients are diagnosed and treated due to the complicated process of dialing in a diagnosis, researchers said in background notes.

One test used to confirm primary aldosteronism is the seated saline suppression test, or SSST, researchers said, In the SSST, patients are given a saline IV drip while doctors test blood samples for levels of aldosterone.

To see if the SSST truly helps dial in primary aldosteronism, researchers recruited 156 for a clinical trial between January 2017 and August 2024.

All of the patients had screened positive for primary aldosteronism, and underwent a follow-up SSST to double-check the diagnosis.

Every patient underwent treatment for primary aldosteronism, either by surgically removing an overactive adrenal gland that was producing too much aldosterone or by using drugs to block the hormone, researchers said.

Patients' response to this treatment was used as a gold-standard means of determining whether they truly had primary aldosteronism, and thus whether the SSST follow-up was accurate.

Results showed that the SSST could not distinguish between people who did and didn't respond to treatment for primary aldosteronism, according to researchers' report Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In fact, a large number of patients who responded to the treatment were incorrectly misclassified as "normal" by the SSST, researchers said.

"Confirmatory testing with the SSST adds little to the diagnostic work-up in patients who already have a positive result on a screening test," researchers wrote. "Rather, reliance on the SSST may misinform downstream treatment decisions and lead to missed opportunities for intervention, even in patients who would clearly respond to treatment."

The upshot: "The results of our study suggest that removal of routine confirmatory testing from the diagnostic care pathway for PA may help to improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce the time needed for diagnosis and treatment for most patients."

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about primary aldosteronism.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

1 in 10 doctors is burned out, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
1 in 10 doctors is burned out, study finds
May 5 (UPI) -- Next time you see your family physician or a hospital doctor, be extra kind and patient -- they could be on the verge of burning out, a new study warns.
Nuts, seeds OK for those with diverticulitis, study indicates
Health News // 3 hours ago
Nuts, seeds OK for those with diverticulitis, study indicates
May 6 (UPI) -- Adobe Stock
Kissing won't pass gluten, new findings show
Health News // 1 day ago
Kissing won't pass gluten, new findings show
May 5 (UPI) -- People with celiac disease had no problems after kissing a partner who'd just eaten a stack of saltine crackers, according to a study presented at the Digestive Disease Week meeting held Saturday to Tuesday.
Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Excessive cinnamon may interfere with some medications, study shows
Consuming too much cinnamon might affect how your body absorbs some medications, new research shows.
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
'This should not be happening,' doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- Measles cases in the United States climbed to 939 in 29 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Health News // 3 days ago
Study links diabetes drug to reduced arthritis pain in knees
Metformin reduced knee arthritis pain during a six-month treatment period, potentially delaying the need for knee replacement surgery, researchers reported.
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Health News // 4 days ago
High blood pressure, diabetes deadlier in men
Men are more likely than women to die from high blood pressure, diabetes and HIV/AIDS, after shrugging off medical care for the conditions, a new study says.
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Health News // 5 days ago
Tinnitus clues may be hiding in your face, researchers say
Video recordings showed that people with tinnitus experienced facial twitches and pupil dilation in response to certain sounds, researchers reported April 30 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Health News // 5 days ago
Ozempic shows promise in treating fatty liver disease
Nearly twice as many people taking semaglutide stopped their fatty liver disease without further scarring of the organ, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
Health News // 5 days ago
Concussions may last longer for ADHD athletes
According to the Journal of Athletic Training, high school athletes with ADHD may face a longer recovery after concussion.

